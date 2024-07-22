The worst-rated GP surgeries in Wirral have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey.

The NHS England figures mark an improvement in overall patient satisfaction, which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years, however, not all patients were happy with their local service.

The survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. This year’s survey is the first in a new time series and was redeveloped to’ make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the worst-rated GP practices in Wirral?

Below are eight of the worst-rated* in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

1 . Teehey Lane Surgery, Bebington 24% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Teehey Lane Surgery, Teehey Lane, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

2 . Greasby Group Practice, Greasby 24% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Greasby Group Practice, Greasby Road, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

3 . Eastham Group Practice, Eastham 23% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Eastham Group Practice, Bridle Road, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View