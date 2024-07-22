GP Patient Survey 2024: Eight of the worst NHS surgeries in and around Wirral as rated by patients

The worst-rated GP surgeries in Wirral have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey.

The NHS England figures mark an improvement in overall patient satisfaction, which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years, however, not all patients were happy with their local service.

The survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. This year’s survey is the first in a new time series and was redeveloped to’ make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the worst-rated GP practices in Wirral?

Below are eight of the worst-rated* in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

24% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Teehey Lane Surgery, Teehey Lane, was fairly poor or very poor.

1. Teehey Lane Surgery, Bebington

24% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Teehey Lane Surgery, Teehey Lane, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

24% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Greasby Group Practice, Greasby Road, was fairly poor or very poor.

2. Greasby Group Practice, Greasby

24% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Greasby Group Practice, Greasby Road, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

23% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Eastham Group Practice, Bridle Road, was fairly poor or very poor.

3. Eastham Group Practice, Eastham

23% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Eastham Group Practice, Bridle Road, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

22% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Central Park Medical Centre, Mill Lane, was fairly poor or very poor.

4. Central Park Medical Centre, Wallasey

22% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Central Park Medical Centre, Mill Lane, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

