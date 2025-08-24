Drinking alcohol on weight loss medications can come with risks 🍷

An estimated 1.5 million people in the UK use weight-loss treatments.

Weight loss medications are available both on the NHS and privately.

Mixing alcohol and weight loss medications can have dangerous consequences.

Weight-loss drugs are now available across the UK through the NHS and privately, with the number of users expected to rise after GPs were given the green light to prescribe them.

However, despite becoming so popular, weight loss injections can come with side effects and risks, especially if you mix them with alcohol. Here is everything you need to know about the dangers of drinking alcohol while on weight loss jabs.

Is it okay to drink alcohol while on weight loss injections?

It is recommended that you avoid drinking alcohol while taking weight loss injections, this is because it may increase the side effects and reduce the benefits of the medication.

It’s important to be aware that Mounjaro can increase the effects of alcohol on your body, so you may find yourself becoming intoxicated much more quickly than usual. However, it can depend on the weight loss medication you are taking; it is recommended that you check with the medical professional who issued your prescription.

What are the risks of drinking alcohol on Mounjaro?

There are risks associated with drinking alcohol while taking Mounjaro. According to She Med the seven potential side effects can include:

Decreased effectiveness

Drinking alcohol may interfere with the effectiveness in the desired outcomes for weight loss.

Increased side effects

Mixing alcohol with weight loss injections could increase side effects or adverse reactions, leading to complications.

Liver function

Alcohol and certain medications can affect how your liver functions. Using the two things together could make liver-related issues worse.

Reduced Inhibition

Drinking alcohol could lead you to make choices that are unsupportive of your weight loss journey, such as eating foods that you have been working hard to avoid.

Increased calorie intake

Alcohol has a dense calorie count, containing 7 calories per gram, this can all add up when you are trying to keep your calorie intake low.

Reduced exercise

There’s nothing worse than working out with a hangover; drinking alcohol could negatively impact your routine as you could find yourself waking up the next morning feeling tired and groggy.

Increased physical discomfort

As weight loss drugs work by slowing your digestion, consuming a lot of calories in one go may cause gastrointestinal symptoms like bloating, heartburn or constipation.

You can find out more about weight loss injections and what treatments are available at NHS.UK.