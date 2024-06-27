Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junior doctors in England are staging industrial strike action for the 11th time.

Junior doctors in Merseyside have begun their 11th round of strike action, as part of an ongoing fight for ‘pay restoration’.

Around 25,000 junior doctors across the country are expected to walk out during the five-day strike, which begins at 7.00am on Thursday (June 27) and runs until 7.00am on Tuesday (July 2). The industrial action is expected to cause ‘significant disruption’, with NHS Trusts in Merseyside set to be severely impacted.

The British Medical Association (BMA) announced the strike last month, stating ‘no credible offer’ had been made by the Department of Health and Social Care since the last walk-out in February. The union says ‘well below inflation pay rises risk driving hard working doctors out of their profession’ and are seeking a 35% pay rise as ‘full restoration’.

The NHS Confederation has criticised the timing of industrial action, noting that striking in the lead up to a General Election was a ‘bitter pill to swallow’, with no political party able to resolve the dispute.

Emergency care and other critical services such as maternity departments will remain open across Merseyside and life-threatening 999 calls will be responded to, however, ‘significant’ disruption is likely. Some planned appointments will still go ahead and you should still attend unless contacted directly by the NHS to reschedule.

Junior doctor strikes have started today with BMA calling out the PM for failing to negotiate | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Dr Fiona Lemmens, NHS Cheshire and Merseyside’s Deputy Medical Director, said: "The NHS has tried and tested plans in place to mitigate risks to patient safety and manage any disruption during industrial action, but inevitably a walkout on this scale will lead to significant service disruption.

“If you need urgent medical help and you're not sure where to go, use NHS 111 online to get assessed and directed to the right place for you. But you should still call 999 or go to A&E in an emergency when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.”

Using NHS 111

The NHS is advising that NHS 111 should be used for all non-emergency healthcare needs during industrial action and warns that the strike is expected to cause serious disruption.