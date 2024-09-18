Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paying hundreds of pounds for a wisdom tooth removal made me realise I need to try harder to find a Liverpool dental surgery willing to accept new NHS patients.

More than a quarter of people across Merseyside are struggling to find an NHS dentist, with Lord Darzi’s comprehensive investigation into the service concluding ‘urgent action’ is needed to address the shortage.

As someone who has not been able to access NHS dental care since before the Covid-19 pandemic, I couldn’t agree more. Although I am happy with the service I receive from my private dentist in Liverpool city centre, paying more than £250 for a wisdom tooth removal made me realise I need to try harder to find a surgery willing to accept new NHS patients.

Many other local people faces the same predicament as me, with the NHS GP Patient Survey finding that 26% of 22,397 respondents in the area covered by NHS Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board - Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, Wirral and beyond - were unsuccessful when they tried to book an appointment with an NHS dentist in the last two years. Of those, 9% said no appointments were available, while 12% were told the dentist wasn't taking any new patients.

Arming myself with a cup of coffee, I decided to begin the arduous task of calling every dentist in the city - as listed on the NHS website - and spent several hours phoning more than 30 practices.

Of those, just two told me they were able to accept new adult NHS patients, with one simply asking me to pop in and fill out a form but the other requiring a dental assessment before I would find out if I could be added to their books. Neither were in my desired area of the city centre either, which is dominated by private practices.

Why are dentists not accepting NHS patients?

Eddie Crouch, chair of the British Dental Association, said in July: "Over a decade of underfunding and failed contracts has brought us here. A problem made in Westminster can be fixed in Westminster … the new Government can turn the page."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said that the current lack of dentist access is "unacceptable", adding: "There are large parts of the country where NHS dentistry barely exists anymore.”

The spokesperson said: "We will rebuild NHS dentistry, starting with an extra 700,000 emergency dentistry appointments. We will also reform the dental contract to encourage more dentists to offer NHS services to patients.”

Liverpool city centre is dominated by private practices. | Afshar Tetyana - stock.adobe.com

All the NHS dentists in Liverpool I phoned and if they are accepting adult NHS patients:

Abercromby Dental Centre , Grove Street, Liverpool L7 7HG - 0151 708 5529 - No.

, Grove Street, Liverpool L7 7HG - 0151 708 5529 - Aigburth Dental Practice , Aigburth Road, Liverpool L17 9PW - 0151 727 3012 - No.

, Aigburth Road, Liverpool L17 9PW - 0151 727 3012 - Atlantic Dental Practice , Picton Neighbourhood Health and Childrens Centre, Earle Road, Liverpool, L7 6HD - 0330 333 5374 - No answer , but listed as not accepting new NHS patients.

, Picton Neighbourhood Health and Childrens Centre, Earle Road, Liverpool, L7 6HD - 0330 333 5374 - , but listed as not accepting new NHS patients. Bupa Dental Care Deysbrook , Deysbrook Lane, West Derby, Liverpool L12 8RE - 0151 228 9311 - No.

, Deysbrook Lane, West Derby, Liverpool L12 8RE - 0151 228 9311 - Bupa Dental Care West Derby , Haymans Green, West Derby, Liverpool L12 7JG - 0151 226 2119 - No.

, Haymans Green, West Derby, Liverpool L12 7JG - 0151 226 2119 - Chan & Associates , Walton Road, Liverpool L4 4AF - 0151 207 1525 - No.

, Walton Road, Liverpool L4 4AF - 0151 207 1525 - Childwall Fiveways Dental Practice , Childwall Valley Road, Liverpool L16 4PB - 0151 722 5843 - No answer , but listed as only accepting new NHS patients aged 17 or under.

, Childwall Valley Road, Liverpool L16 4PB - 0151 722 5843 - , but listed as only accepting new NHS patients aged 17 or under. Church Road Dental Practice , Wavertree Liverpool L15 9ED - 0151 733 1720 - No.

, Wavertree Liverpool L15 9ED - 0151 733 1720 - County Road Dental Practice , County Road, Liverpool L4 5PH - 0151 521 3515 - NHS waiting list with appointments in six to nine months.

, County Road, Liverpool L4 5PH - 0151 521 3515 - with appointments in six to nine months. Duthie Dental , The Oral Health Practice, Woolton Road, Liverpool L15 6TB - 0151 722 2642 - No.

, The Oral Health Practice, Woolton Road, Liverpool L15 6TB - 0151 722 2642 - Green Lane Dental Surgery , Stoneycroft, Liverpool L13 7DT - 0151 228 3646 - No.

, Stoneycroft, Liverpool L13 7DT - 0151 228 3646 - Hale Road Dental Practice , Walton, Liverpool L4 3RL - 0151 523 3321 - No answer , but automated message says those enquiring about new NHS patients should leave a message to receive a call back.

, Walton, Liverpool L4 3RL - 0151 523 3321 - , but automated message says those enquiring about new NHS patients should leave a message to receive a call back. Hampton Dental Care , Argyle Street, Liverpool L1 5DL - 0151 295 9870 - No answer , but listed as only accepting new NHS patients aged 17 or under.

, Argyle Street, Liverpool L1 5DL - 0151 295 9870 - , but listed as only accepting new NHS patients aged 17 or under. Menlove Dental Surgery , Menlove Avenue, Liverpool L18 1LS - 0151 733 8449 - No.

, Menlove Avenue, Liverpool L18 1LS - 0151 733 8449 - Mr K J Khan , Allerton Road, Mossley Hill, Liverpool L18 2DD - 0151 724 1400 - Yes , book in for an assessment to see if you can join. Assessments available immediately.

, Allerton Road, Mossley Hill, Liverpool L18 2DD - 0151 724 1400 - , book in for an assessment to see if you can join. Assessments available immediately. Mr N D Daley & Associates , Townsend Avenue, Norris Green, Liverpool L11 8NB - 0151 226 1438 - No answer , but listed as not accepting new NHS patients.

, Townsend Avenue, Norris Green, Liverpool L11 8NB - 0151 226 1438 - , but listed as not accepting new NHS patients. Mr N P Marray - Rice Lane Dental, Liverpool L9 2BL - 0151 525 3598 - No.

- Rice Lane Dental, Liverpool L9 2BL - 0151 525 3598 - Mr S A Chu & Associates , Dental Surgery 135b, Queens Drive, West Derby, L13 0AB - 0151 226 3703 - No answer , but listed as accepting new NHS patients ‘when availability allows’.

, Dental Surgery 135b, Queens Drive, West Derby, L13 0AB - 0151 226 3703 - , but listed as accepting new NHS patients ‘when availability allows’. Muirhead Dental Practice , Muirhead Avenue East, Norris Green, Liverpool, L11 1EL - 0151 256 9504 - No.

, Muirhead Avenue East, Norris Green, Liverpool, L11 1EL - 0151 256 9504 - mydentist , Priory Road, Anfield, Liverpool L4 2RT - 0151 260 6414 - No answer , but listed as accepting new NHS patients ‘when availability allows’.

, Priory Road, Anfield, Liverpool L4 2RT - 0151 260 6414 - , but listed as accepting new NHS patients ‘when availability allows’. mydentist , Park Road, Toxteth, Liverpool L8 4PF - 0151 727 1301 - Yes , visit the practice to collect a form.

, Park Road, Toxteth, Liverpool L8 4PF - 0151 727 1301 - , visit the practice to collect a form. mydentist , Picton Road, Wavertree, Liverpool L15 4LL - 0151 735 0050 - No.

, Picton Road, Wavertree, Liverpool L15 4LL - 0151 735 0050 - Primadent Limited , Bridgemere Close, Laurel Road, Fairfield, Liverpool L7 0LS - 0151 228 2226 - No answer , but listed as only accepting new NHS patients aged 17 or under ‘when availability allows’.

, Bridgemere Close, Laurel Road, Fairfield, Liverpool L7 0LS - 0151 228 2226 - , but listed as only accepting new NHS patients aged 17 or under ‘when availability allows’. Queens Drive Dental Surgery , Walton Liverpool L4 6SH - 0151 525 3231 - NHS waiting list , fill out a form and you can be added to system at end of November.

, Walton Liverpool L4 6SH - 0151 525 3231 - , fill out a form and you can be added to system at end of November. Rose Lane Dental Practice , Mossley Hill, Liverpool L18 8AG - 0151 724 3351 - No.

, Mossley Hill, Liverpool L18 8AG - 0151 724 3351 - Sheil Road Dental Practice , Kensington, Liverpool L6 3AF - 0151 263 3088 - No answer and no information listed.

, Kensington, Liverpool L6 3AF - 0151 263 3088 - and no information listed. Smithdown Dental Practice , Lovesmile, Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JJ - 0151 734 2221 - No answer , but listed as accepting new NHS patients ‘when availability allows’.

, Lovesmile, Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JJ - 0151 734 2221 - , but listed as accepting new NHS patients ‘when availability allows’. The Dental House, Derby Lane, Old Swan, Liverpool L13 3DL - 0151 228 3643 - No answer and no information listed.

Derby Lane, Old Swan, Liverpool L13 3DL - 0151 228 3643 - and no information listed. Vauxhall Dental Care , Limekiln Lane, Liverpool L5 8XR - 0151 295 3770 - No.

, Limekiln Lane, Liverpool L5 8XR - 0151 295 3770 - Walker & Dunn, Edge Hill Dental Practice, Edge Lane, Liverpool L7 2PF - 0330 333 5368 - No.