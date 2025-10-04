The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, reveals how patients in Liverpool really feel their GP surgeries are performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathered information on patients’ overall GP experiences as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here, we reveal the 14 surgeries in Liverpool where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Poulter Road Medical Centre, Fazakerley 80% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 17% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Street View

2 . Moss Way Surgery, Croxteth 76% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 23% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Street View

3 . Gillmoss Medical Centre, Gillmoss 71% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 24% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Street View