Liverpool region witnessing surge in mental health struggles at work

These findings come as the government faces pressure to tackle economic inactivity and rising long-term sickness absence

New polling by Chrysalis, the UK’s largest counsellor training provider, has revealed the serious toll that poor mental health is taking on workplace productivity in the Liverpool region.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

40% of respondents in the Liverpool region said their work performance had been affected by mental health issues – notably higher than the national average of 35%. 28% also reported taking multiple days off in the past year due to mental health reasons, compared to 23% nationally – highlighting a growing concern for both employees and employers in the region.

These findings come as the Government faces pressure to tackle economic inactivity and rising long-term sickness absence. Recent proposals in the Pathways to Work Green Paper aim to reform jobcentres and strengthen employment support – part of wider efforts to “Get Britain Working.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Chrysalis warns these ambitions may falter without adequate mental health provision. In March, Health Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed that the share of NHS funding for mental health is set to decline – a move that could further widen gaps in local support.

40% of respondents in the Liverpool region said their work performance had been affected by mental health issues

Chrysalis’s research suggests that limited access to support may be a key factor behind the North West’s higher rates of economic inactivity. 27% of respondents said they have struggled to access therapy or counselling services locally, while 23% said this has led them to consider leaving their current job.

Meanwhile, appetite for digital therapy solutions, such as Chrysalis Talking Therapies, continues to grow. 38% of respondents in the Liverpool region said they would consider online therapy if it were more accessible.

Speaking on the poll’s findings, Ross Elliott, CEO of Chrysalis said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government cannot ignore the significant toll recent years have taken on mental health in the NorthWest. Lingering effects of the pandemic, ongoing financial pressures, and growing international tensions have combined to leave Britain’s wellbeing at concerning levels.

“Our research has revealed the stark reality of how poor mental health is impacting productivity in the North West. As the Government looks to stimulate the economy and Get Britain Working, addressing ill mental health in the North West must be top of the agenda.

“At Chrysalis, our counsellors see first-hand the negative impact of poor mental health on people's ability to work. We welcome the recognition in the Pathways to Work Green paper that good mental health is vital for sustainable employment outcomes. Nevertheless, there is clearly more work to be done to ensure people can access the support they need in the workplace and beyond.”