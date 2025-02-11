Liverpool City Council and health partners urge vigilance as mpox, previously known as monkeypox, cases increase in the Northwest.

Liverpool residents are being urged to “be vigilant” following a following a “recent rise” of mpox cases in the Northwest.

Previously known as ‘monkeypox’, mpox is a contagious viral infection which spreads through close contact, including intimate or sexual contact, or contact with contaminated materials, such as bed sheets or towels.

In August 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency after a deadly outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Like many viral diseases, mpox has different types which are also referred to as ‘clades’. Clade II mpox has been present in the UK since 2022, while clade Ib mpox was previously only reported in parts of Central Africa.

Now, there is increasing transmission of Clade I in several countries in East and Central Africa, and cases have been reported in countries outside of the African continent, including a small number detected in the UK.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the first case of mpox clade Ib infection was confirmed in the UK on October 30 last year, with nine cases reported in England since - up to January 31, 2025. The UKHSA said: “100% of these cases have direct or indirect links to travel to countries where mpox clade Ib is circulating.”

Liverpool City Council said cases in Liverpool have been “kept to a minimum” but the local authority and its health partners are urging people to stay alert to the risk of mpox, claiming there had been a “recent rise in cases in the Northwest”.

Councillor Harry Doyle, Cabinet Member for Culture, Health and Wellbeing said: “We have made excellent progress tackling Mpox in the UK since the outbreak was first identified in May 2022. In Liverpool we kept cases to a minimum by ensuring that we supported people with information around symptoms, where to go for support and vaccination, and remaining vigilant.”

Twelve new Mpox vaccination sites opened across England earlier this month, including one at the Linda McCartney Centre in the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

According to UKHSA, Mpox symptoms include:

A skin rash with blisters, spots or ulcers that can appear anywhere on the body

Fever

Headaches, backache, and muscle aches

Joint pains

Swollen glands

Shivering (chills)

Exhaustion or fatigue

The Mpox rash usually begins on the face, appearing one to five days after a fever. Health officials advise that individuals at risk, especially those who have recently travelled to affected countries, should monitor for symptoms such as spots, blisters, or ulcers. If symptoms develop, isolate at home and contact NHS 111 for guidance.

Mpox cases are usually mild, with cases generally recovering without patients needing treatment. Most people will feel better within a few weeks, although the illness can be severe for people who are classed high risk such as pregnant women, young children and immunocompromised people.