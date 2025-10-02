The 13 GP surgeries in Merseyside with the most helpful GP receptionists - as voted for by patients

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Explore which GP surgery reception teams in Merseyside are rated most helpful by patients according to the 2025 NHS GP Patient Survey.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, reveals how patients in Merseyside really feel their GP surgeries are performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathered information on patients’ overall GP experiences as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here, we reveal the surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

89% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 10% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

1. Grove Road Surgery, Wallasey

89% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 10% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

87% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 13% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

2. Vittoria Medical Centre, Birkenhead

87% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 13% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google

83% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 14% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

3. Parkfield Surgery, St Helens

83% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 14% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Street View

81% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 18% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

4. Kenneth MacRae Medical Centre, Rainford

81% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 18% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

