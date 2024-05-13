Merseyside GPs: The 11 best top rated GP practices in Wirral in 2024 – according to patients

Published 13th May 2024, 11:02 BST

These Wirral GP surgeries impressed patients.

Selecting the right GP for you and your family can be challenging; however, the NHS website can make the decision a little easier, providing a platform for patients to rate and review their GP surgeries.

Many services have not been reviewed by users on the website, however, LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the Wirral surgeries to receive reviews, and whittled them down to the highest rated.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Wirral, according to those who use their services*. They are listed in alphabetical order. Is your practice on the list?*We have only included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews and an average rating of 3.5 out of five or higher.

Teehey Lane Surgery, Teehey Lane, has an average rating of 4.7 out of five, from seven reviews.

1. Teehey Lane Surgery, Bebington CH63

Teehey Lane Surgery, Teehey Lane, has an average rating of 4.7 out of five, from seven reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Heswall & Pensby Group Practice, Telegraph Road, has an average rating of 3.9 out of five, from 29 reviews.

2. Heswall & Pensby Group Practice, Heswall, CH60

Heswall & Pensby Group Practice, Telegraph Road, has an average rating of 3.9 out of five, from 29 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

The Villa Medical Centre, Roman Road, has an average rating of 4.0 out of five, from five reviews.

3. The Villa Medical Centre, Prenton CH43

The Villa Medical Centre, Roman Road, has an average rating of 4.0 out of five, from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Hoylake & Meols Medical Centre, Station Approach, has an average rating of 4.8 out of five, from 63 reviews.

4. Hoylake & Meols Medical Centre, Meols CH47

Hoylake & Meols Medical Centre, Station Approach, has an average rating of 4.8 out of five, from 63 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

