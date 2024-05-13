Selecting the right GP for you and your family can be challenging; however, the NHS website can make the decision a little easier, providing a platform for patients to rate and review their GP surgeries.
Many services have not been reviewed by users on the website, however, LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the Wirral surgeries to receive reviews, and whittled them down to the highest rated.
Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Wirral, according to those who use their services*. They are listed in alphabetical order. Is your practice on the list?*We have only included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews and an average rating of 3.5 out of five or higher.
1. Teehey Lane Surgery, Bebington CH63
Teehey Lane Surgery, Teehey Lane, has an average rating of 4.7 out of five, from seven reviews. Photo: Google Street View
2. Heswall & Pensby Group Practice, Heswall, CH60
Heswall & Pensby Group Practice, Telegraph Road, has an average rating of 3.9 out of five, from 29 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
3. The Villa Medical Centre, Prenton CH43
The Villa Medical Centre, Roman Road, has an average rating of 4.0 out of five, from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View
4. Hoylake & Meols Medical Centre, Meols CH47
Hoylake & Meols Medical Centre, Station Approach, has an average rating of 4.8 out of five, from 63 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
