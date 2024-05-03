Choosing a suitable GP for you and your family can be difficult but, luckily, the NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to receive their medical care.

Many services have not been reviewed by users on the website, however, LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews, and whittled them down to the lowest rated in Liverpool.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in Liverpool, according to those who use their services*. They are listed in alphabetical order. Is your practice on the list?

*We have only included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews and an average rating of 2.5 out of five or lower.

1 . Abercromby Family Practice, Edge Hill, Liverpool L7 7HG Abercromby Family Practice, Grove Street, has an average star rating of 2.2, from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Bousfield Surgery, Kirkdale, Liverpool L4 4PP The Bousfield Surgery, Westminster Road, has an average star rating of 1.0, from seven reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Ellergreen Medical Centre, Carr Lane, Liverpool L11 2YA Ellergreen Medical Centre, Carr Lane, has a 1.9 star average rating, from fifteen reviews. Photo: Google Street View