12 of the best places for a cheap day out across Liverpool and Merseyside

There’s nothing quite like spending quality time with family and friends but, it’s quite easy for the cost of all those little days out or impromptu coffee shop trips to quickly add up.

Luckily, Merseyside is home to a range of towns, villages, green spaces and attractions that are either completely free to explore, or are affordable - even if you decide you need a sweet treat while you’re there. Even Liverpool city centre offers an affordable day of fun, if you know where to look.

As we begin our #LoveYour campaign and celebrate all the things that make Merseyside so special, we have put together a list of twelve of our top recommendations for a cheap and cheerful day out, from exploring Liverpool’s stunning waterfront and learning about the city’s rich history at local museums, to visiting Wirral’s model village.

1 . Tam O’Shanter Urban Farm, Wirral Tam O’Shanter Urban Farm is located in Bidston and is free to visit. The farm has a range of animals to see and it is open from 9.30am until 5.00pm every day. it is a short walk into Claughton if you fancy grabbing some food from the local bakery, or you can have a walk around Bidston Hill too. | Tam O’Shanter Urban Farm

2 . Formby, Sefton Just a short Merseyrail train journey from Liverpool, Formby has tons to offer, from a stunning beach and sand dunes to its popular pinewoods and Red Squirrel Walk. All you need is a train ticket, packed lunch and some sturdy shoes to enjoy a fun day of exploring. | Dominic Raynor

3 . Pier Head, Liverpool The Pier Head is ideal for a few hours of affordable fun, with the Beatles' statue for photo opportunities, beautiful views, the historic Liver Building and the free Museum of Liverpool. This time of year, you can also explore the free River of Light festival which is dotted around the waterfront. | National World