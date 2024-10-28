Why we are writing a love letter to Liverpool - and how you can get involved
The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual Journalism Matters week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to our wonderful community as we focus on everything from amazing pubs and top notch chippies, to the most beautiful walks and family favourite attractions.
Our reporters, Emma Dukes, Emily Bonner and Dom Raynor, are out and about experiencing the city and surrounding areas and reporting back but, we also need you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour - we want to know what and why.
Whether you eagerly await the return of the River of Light festival every autumn, you’re a regular at our award-winning pubs or you’ve found your best friends by taking part in local Parkruns, let us know.
Reporter and #LoveYour champion, Emma Dukes said: “Originally from the Wirral, I spent much of my childhood and teenage years exploring Liverpool before moving down south. I quickly realised my heart belonged to Liverpool, moved to the city centre and have never looked back.
“The people, the independent businesses, the historical buildings and the beautiful beaches just a short train journey away are truly incredible and I whole heartedly believe Liverpool is the best city in the world.
“So that's my #LoveYour story, but what’s yours? I want to hear your memories of the city, your favourite places to eat, the independent shops you support, the iconic Liverpool recipes passed down in your family for generations.”
You can tell us all about what makes Liverpool so special by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok.
You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.
