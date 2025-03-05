13 amazing pictures of Liverpool FC during times of FA Cup drama and elation

Since it all started in 1872, the club has participated in many FA Cup campaigns.
And it has a legacy of success winning the prestigious trophy multiple times. Known for producing iconic moments and unforgettable matches, Liverpool’s journey in the FA Cup is still an important of the club’s history and tradition. These memorable photos remember key moments in the past.
1. FA Cup magic
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Liverpool players Ian Callaghan and Kevin Keegan parade the winning trophy after the 1974 FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United held on May 4, 1974 at Wembley Stadium, in London, England. Liverpool won the match and final 3-0. (Photo by Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
2. Fans look on as Liverpool Football Club team captain Ron Yeats walks down the steps from the royal box holding the Football Association trophy followed by the rest of the team after winning the FA Cup Final match against Leeds United on 1st May 1965 at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom. Liverpool won the game 2-1 . (Photo by Douglas Miller/BIPPA/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).
3. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Liverpool player Craig Johnston (right) wiith player/manager Kenny Dalglish (l) and Steve Nicol (c) celebrate with the trophies during the teams homecoming Bus Parade after the FA Cup final against Everton at Wembley Stadium in London, Liverpool won the match 3-1 to gain a League Championmsip and Cup double on May 11, 1986 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Miles/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)
1989: The Liverpool team wave to their supporters as they stand on the top deck of a bus during their homecoming from the FA Cup final against Everton at Wembley Stadium in London. Liverpool won the match 3-2 after extra time. \ Mandatory Credit: RussellCheyne/Allsport | Getty Images
