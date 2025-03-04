Liverpool vs PSG team news ahead of the Champions League last 16 first-leg tie at the Parc des Princes.

Arne Slot insists Liverpool will have no fear when his side face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16. And why should they?

The Reds sit 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League - widely recognised as the most competitive domestic competition. What’s more, Liverpool finished first in the new league phase of Europe’s elite tournament, winning seven successive matches before suffering a 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven when a plethora of key players were rested.

PSG might be Ligue 1 champions-elect but they required the play-off knockout stage to reach this stage of the Champions League. “Do we fear PSG? We don’t fear anybody,” Slot told TNT Sport. “But I am impressed by their quality, they are on an upward curve a bit similar to ours at the moment.”

It is undoubtedly a mouthwatering tie, one that plenty of neutrals will relish watching. The first leg takes place on Wednesday when Liverpool travel to the Parc des Princes. The Reds will be hoping to at least be on level terms before the reverse encounter takes place at Anfield on Tuesday 11 March.

Slot’s troops have been afforded a week of rest after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. They’ll hope that is an advantage, although PSG have momentum following a 4-1 triumph against Lille. Ahead of the much-anticipated showdown, here is the latest team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Conor Bradley - out

The right-back is sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury in a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa two weeks ago. Slot admitted that Bradley was set to be out ‘for a while’ and no timeframe has been given.

The versatile defender was forced to have an operation for a recurrence of a hamstring problem last month. There are hopes that Gomez will be able to make a comeback before the end of the season.

Tyler Morton - out

The midfielder recently had shoulder surgery. Morton has been a regular on the bench in Champions League matches and came off the bench against PSV.

Amara Nallo - out

The highly-rated 18-year-old made his Reds debut as a substitute against PSV - but it lasted less than four minutes. Nallo was given a red card for a professional foul and must serve a suspension.

Alexis Mac Allister, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott - at risk of suspension

The Liverpool quartet are all a walking disciplinary tightrope. Mac Allister has already served a one-match UEFA ban in the league phase and will have to sit out the return leg against PSG if he picks up a fifth caution. Meanwhile, Konate and Robertson - likely to start against PSG along with Mac Allister - have been given two yellow cards. Elliott has also been issued two cautions.

PSG team news

As things stand, the home side do not have a single player on the treatment table. Warren Zaire-Emery recently overcame an ankle issue. In their victory against Lille, regular starters Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha and Willian Pancho were rested.