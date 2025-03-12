Hundreds of thousands of racegoers will descend on Aintree Racecourse this April for the return of the Grand National festival.

Taking place between April 3 and April 5, each day offers a different atmosphere and, for many racegoers, it isn’t about horse racing. Spectators can expect entertainment, sports, social festivities and, of course, the chance to dress to impress.

Surprisingly, The Grand National doesn't have a dress code, with recognised simply encourage to “dress to feel your best” - though inappropriate or offensive outfits are not allowed and attendees should avoid wearing team colours and sports kits.

While racegoers dress to impress throughout The Grand National, the most iconic outfits are spotted on Ladies Day, with prizes for Liverpool’s Best Dressed up for grabs. But, with so many fabulous women expected to don equally fabulous frocks and fascinators, it can be tricky to find your perfect outfit.

As I have found myself struggling to decide what to wear to the races this year, I decided to take a look back through the archives to find some inspiration. Despite fashion changing over the years, some fantastic looks appear to be popular at every Grand National festival, so I have put together a gallery of brilliant dresses and common trends to help you nail down your outfit choice.

1 . Grand National Aintree races outfits This elegant dress and matching hat from 2024 is one of my all time favourite Ladies Day looks. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Grand National Aintree races outfits A fascinator is a must for many. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty

3 . Grand National Aintree races outfits While some people love to dress bold, simple colours can be just as impressive. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

4 . Grand National Aintree races outfits Pinks and oranges are popular colour options. | Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images