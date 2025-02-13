The Randox Grand National Festival is just around the corner.

Hundreds of thousands of racegoers are set to descend on Aintree Racecourse from Thursday April 3 until Saturday April 5. Each day offers a different atmosphere- this is not just about horse racing; it's a national institution that draws a global audience.

Over three days, spectators can expect entertainment, sport, and social festivities, with the main Grand National race taking place on Saturday.

Opening Day sets the tone for the entire festival and tends to have a more relaxed atmosphere, while Ladies Day on the Friday of the race meet is renowned for its famous race day fashion. The limelight shines not just on the champion horses and jockeys but Liverpool's best dressed.

How to get Grand National 2025 tickets

Tickets are available now and can be purchased at https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/aintree/events-tickets/grand-national/tickets/.

Is there a dress code for the Grand National?

There's no official dress code at The Grand National. Organisers encourage racegoers to "come dressed to feel your best!" However, fancy dress is not allowed, and spectators are asked to avoid wearing sports kits.

Car parking and public transport

Car parking must be booked in advance, but the majority get there by public transport, with Aintree train station just across the road from the racecourse itself. On all three days, a seven-and-a-half-minute Merseyrail service will run between Aintree and Liverpool Central/Moorfields stations at the following times:

Liverpool city centre to Aintree, from approximately 11:00 – 13:00 (before the races)

Aintree to Liverpool city centre, from approximately 16:30 – 20:30 (after the races)