16 beautiful places to watch stunning sunsets in Liverpool and Merseyside this summer - gallery

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:28 BST

The beautiful spots in Wirral, Liverpool, Sefton and beyond are perfect for watching the sunset.

There’s something special about watching the sun gradually disappear beyond the horizon, and beautiful colours transform sky.

As we enter the summer months, the sun will set over Liverpool between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, making it the perfect time of year for an evening stroll and beautiful photos.

But, with so many beautiful places in Merseyside, where is the perfect spot for a clear view of the sun setting over a stunning backdrop?

- Nine beautiful places to watch the sunrise in Liverpool and Merseyside

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have created a list of 16 incredible spots around Liverpool and Merseyside, which offer uninterrupted views of the sun setting. Let us know your favourite by leaving a comment.

New Brighton is perfect for a summer walk, with a long promenade and beach to walk along. It's even more beautiful during the evening as the sun sets.

1. New Brighton, Wirral

New Brighton is perfect for a summer walk, with a long promenade and beach to walk along. It's even more beautiful during the evening as the sun sets. Photo: Tracey Rennie Photography

Oglet is a beautiful stretch of the Mersey estuary shore, with sand, pebbles, ponds and streams. The peaceful area is popular with bird watchers and a great place to watch the sunset.

2. Oglet Shore, Garston

Oglet is a beautiful stretch of the Mersey estuary shore, with sand, pebbles, ponds and streams. The peaceful area is popular with bird watchers and a great place to watch the sunset. Photo: Steven Lewis

Billinge Hill is Merseyside's highest point, offering unparalleled views of the sun rising and setting.

3. Billinge Hill, St Helens

Billinge Hill is Merseyside's highest point, offering unparalleled views of the sun rising and setting. Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Bidston Hill is one of the highest points on the Wirral, offering a beautiful clear view of the sun rising and setting.

4. Bidston Hill, Wirral

Bidston Hill is one of the highest points on the Wirral, offering a beautiful clear view of the sun rising and setting. Photo: Mark Warren 1973, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunsetLiverpoolSunrise

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.