There’s something special about watching the sun gradually disappear beyond the horizon, and beautiful colours transform sky.
As we enter the summer months, the sun will set over Liverpool between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, making it the perfect time of year for an evening stroll and beautiful photos.
But, with so many beautiful places in Merseyside, where is the perfect spot for a clear view of the sun setting over a stunning backdrop?
Here at LiverpoolWorld we have created a list of 16 incredible spots around Liverpool and Merseyside, which offer uninterrupted views of the sun setting. Let us know your favourite by leaving a comment.
1. New Brighton, Wirral
New Brighton is perfect for a summer walk, with a long promenade and beach to walk along. It's even more beautiful during the evening as the sun sets. Photo: Tracey Rennie Photography
2. Oglet Shore, Garston
Oglet is a beautiful stretch of the Mersey estuary shore, with sand, pebbles, ponds and streams. The peaceful area is popular with bird watchers and a great place to watch the sunset. Photo: Steven Lewis
3. Billinge Hill, St Helens
Billinge Hill is Merseyside's highest point, offering unparalleled views of the sun rising and setting. Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
4. Bidston Hill, Wirral
Bidston Hill is one of the highest points on the Wirral, offering a beautiful clear view of the sun rising and setting. Photo: Mark Warren 1973, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
