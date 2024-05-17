Nine beautiful places to watch the sunrise in Liverpool and Merseyside

Summer is almost here, meaning earlier sunrises and longer days. Though some people will have no desire to get up early enough to watch the sun come up, it can be a truly beautiful experience with the morning sky showcasing beautiful colours.
Across Merseyside, sunrise begins at around 5:45am in May and will gradually get earlier throughout the summer months. July will see the sun rise at around 5.00am and there are many incredible spots that are perfect for bearing witness to the golden orb.
From Merseyside’s highest point, to local ferry terminals and picturesque parks, these are some of the best places to catch a glimpse of the sun ascending this spring and summer. Let us know your favourites in the comment section.
