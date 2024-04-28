The Scouse dialect can be confusing for visitors from outside of the city, with some people describing it as ‘a totally different language’. But it’s a patois locals are largely proud of. So, here at LiverpoolWorld, we conducted a language survey...
We asked readers who weren’t born-and-bred in the city, what’s one expression that made absolutely no sense the first time they heard it and then hit the streets of the city to ask locals what their favourite Scouse-isms are. These words and phrases popped up time and time again....
1. 'Yous'
“Yous” - Frank and Amanda. ‘Yous’ is a plural version of you and uniquely Scouse, as in ‘any of yous got a spare ciggie?’. Photo: Emily Bonner
2. 'Chocka'
“Instead of saying the train was busy, someone said it was proper chocka and I had no idea what they meant” - Heather Bennett. Photo: Carey Tompsett
3. ‘Devoed’
Devoed means absolutely gutted and is Scouse for devastated, as in: “I’m pure devoed lad.” Photo: Deagreez/stock.adobe
4. 'Jarg'
“It’s proper jarg” - John McGrath. Ever wear fake or unbranded trainees in Liverpool? You probably got told they were jarg. Any knock-off clothing or own-brand food is considered jarg or blag. “I got us them jarg Pringles from Aldi.” Photo: dimbar76 - stock.adobe.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.