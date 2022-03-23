The countdown to Mother’s Day 2022 has already begun - so where are the best places in Liverpool to treat the maternal figure in your life with a luscious bouquet of flowers?

With Mother’s Day being a matter of days away, you might still be caught scratching your head at the thought of what to treat your mum with.

Typical gifts range from chocolates, perfumes and afternoon teas - but a very simple yet effective gift for Mothering Sunday is a pretty bouquet of flowers.

Here are the best flower shops in Liverpool to buy Mother’s Day flora

Booker Flower and Gifts

Renowned in the local community for its impeccable customer service, Booker Flower and Gifts have a superb Mother’s Day collection .

Not only are they open on Mothering Sunday, but the shop is also offering its delivery service too - but owners have warned that demand is high, so be quick!

Not only that, but take advantage of their Mother’s Day 2022 offer - a free scented candles worth £10 with all orders over £60.

7 Booker Avenue, Liverpool, L18 4QY

Lula Flower Shop

With a near perfect score of 4.9/5 stars on Google Reviews, Lula Flower Shop would be the perfect place to buy flowers for Mothering Sunday.

Not only does it boast the most beautiful collection of flowers, but its same-day delivery service (if you order before 1 pm) is ideal with Mother’s Day edging nearer.

However, you must be within certain local parameters to qualify, so check their list of appropriate postcodes here .

9 Prescot Street, Liverpool, L7 8UE

Dovedale Florist

Named after the street it is so eloquently tucked away in, Dovedale Florist has a specialised Mother’s Day collection that will make your mum’s jaw drop.

With affordable pricing starting at £45 per bouquet, you can order them using their same-day delivery service.

Some customers have even received their bouquet within the next hour - yes, they are that quick and efficient.

Order online through their website or in person.

29 Dovedale Road, Liverpool, L18 5EP

Poppies Florist Liverpool

‘The best florist in Liverpool’, ‘delivered on time’ and ‘stunning’ are just a few of the compliments customers have given Poppies Florist.

Prices of their Mother’s Day range start at just £45 and include the most vibrant flower arrangements.

Take advantage of same-day delivery on orders placed before 12 pm, with a cost of £4.95.

Mill Lane Trade Park, Unit 4 Wylam Road, Old Swan, Liverpool, L13 4BF

Doreen Elizabeth Florist

Doreen Elizabeth Florist is the perfect option for a late Mother’s Day present due to their quick and efficient delivery services.

Fresh flowers, friendly customer service and affordable prices - what is not to love.

For more details and to place an order, contact the shop directly via telephone by ringing 0151 525 5425.

258a Longmoor Lane, Liverpool, L9 9BZ

Wow Liverpool’s Designer Florist

What this little shop on Picton Road lacks in size, it more than makes up for in its selection of beautiful flora perfect for Mothering Sunday.

A family-run business that has served the local community for over 15 years, the prices of bouquets are affordable, starting at £35.

To get in touch and start your Mother’s Day order, contact the store directly by phoning them at 07985 738133 or 0151 733 3142.

137 Picton Road, Wavertree, Liverpool, L15 4LG

Norwegian Wood Florist

For any last-minute panicked children, Norwegian Wood Florist’s same-day delivery service will be a life saver - with some customers receiving it within the next hour at least.

But owners have warned that demand is incredibly high for Mother’s Day, so delivery slots are limited and you must act quick.

With majestic and colourful flower arrangements with good prices starting at £30, your mother or maternal figure will be impressed.

For more details and to place an order via telephone, please ring 0151 724 5547.