The RSPCA has warned of a 'winter crisis' as animal abandonments across Merseyside are predicted to soar, and you could do your bit to help by choosing to adopt a dog in need.
Dogs Trust has a number of dogs living in its Merseyside kennels, who are searching for permanent homes in and around Liverpool. Ranging from puppies to older dogs, there are over 50 canines that could join your family.
So, if you're an animal lover and you're hoping to bring a dog into your home, why not consider visiting Dogs Trust's Merseyside branch this winter.
Below are eleven of Dogs Trust's most recent additions.
1. Honey
Honey is a Border Collie Terrier who can live with other dogs and children of high school age. She is house trained and can be left alone for a few hours without worry. She has some skin issues that require medication which is costly and likely to be long term. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Kim
Kim is a Welsh Collie puppy who is deaf and partially blind and needs to live with another dog. She can also live with cats and children around the age of 7, but shows a lot of breed traits so understanding of Collies will be required, as well as some active training of a deaf dog. Kim is house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Cooper
Cooper is a German Shepherd cross who is looking for an adult only home, with people who are willing and able to offer him some positive and reward based training to help build his confidence. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Togo
Togo is a Siberian Husky cross who can live with other dogs and children over the age of 10. He is just a puppy and has a condition that causes him to drink lots and urinate lots, and will need lifelong medication. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside