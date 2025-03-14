Explore the bold and glamorous fashion trends set to take the spotlight at Aintree's Ladies' Day during the Grand National 2025.

It's that time of year again where fashion and racing come together in a spectacular display of glamour and excitement. Ladies' Day at Aintree is more than just horse racing, it's a global celebration of style, competition and tradition.

Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, visited Felicity Hat Hire on Queen's Drive to hear all about the race day trends for 2025.

Olivia Laveric from the boutique told LiverpoolWorld: “This year, without a doubt, it's black and white. Everyone's gone for the monochrome black and white look and I can see why. It's classic. It's easy to match. It's a very classy races look.”

This year, British fashion icon River Island is back as the official style partner of Ladies' Day, with prizes on offer for both the best dressed and most sustainably dressed.

Olivia continued: “The silhouettes they're coming out with, like the wide brims. Yeah, you can't go wrong with that. But also, Aintree, the bigger the better. Everyone likes a big hat. Everyone pushes out the comfort zone. If you can't do it at Aintree, then when can you do it?

“And we love when people come in and they say, ‘I want the biggest hat you've got’, because it's like the time to do it, especially Ladies' Day.”

Felicity Hat Hire’s Deana Taylor added: “I go to lots of race courses, it’s just an excuse to get a hat, really. And I can honestly say, hands on heart, Aintree is the most glamorous, by far.”

Renowned for its dazzling fashion and vibrant atmosphere, Ladies' Day has become a must-see event on the calendar, drawing visitors from across the world. Here, it's not just the champion horses and jockeys that take the spotlight, it's Liverpool's best dressed and they turn heads with their fearless, fabulous fashion.

Olivia said: “All the Liverpool girls are so glamorous. And I think everyone who goes, especially people that travel up just to visit Liverpool for the races, they embrace it and they think, yeah, I want to have big hair, big hats, just be extra. And it's fun. It's nice to celebrate Liverpool in that way.”

Racegoers take a selfie during the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool.

While there is no official dress code, organisers encourage race goers to come dressed to feel your best. Just remember, fancy dress is out and sports kits are a no-go.

Deana added: “It doesn't matter whether you've spent thousands and you've got a designer outfit. It doesn't matter if you're head to toe in sheen, they all look as nice and as much effort has gone into every single outfit. And for us to be able to share that experience when they come in and be giddy and excited with them, it's just great. It's absolutely our favourite time of the year for that reason.”

Ladies' Day, an iconic part of the Grand National Festival continues to offer the ultimate blend of glamour, excitement and unforgettable moments. It's not just a day to watch, it's a day to be part of the action.