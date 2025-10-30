I explored the beautiful Calderstones Park and discovered a charming shop & stunning flowers

11 picturesque autumn walks in and around Liverpool to discover this half-term

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Oct 2025, 07:16 GMT

Discover the best places for a picturesque autumn walk in Liverpool and Merseyside this half-term.

Autumn half-term is here and families will be looking for things to do that won’t break the bank.

Luckily, Liverpool and Merseyside are home to beautiful green spaces and coastal destinations that make for a fun, family-friendly autumn walk.

- 13 family-friendly gems and things to do in Liverpool this October half-term

From Calderstones Park to Southport’s Botanic Gardens, here are 11 of our favourite places for a walk amongst the crispy, golden leaves in and around Liverpool.

This magnificent 235 acre park is a showcase of beautiful nature, scenic views and great monuments. Open 24 hours a day all year round, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll through Sefton Park whenever you’d like - but it looks particularly beautiful when covered in brown crispy leaves.

1. Sefton Park, Liverpool.

This magnificent 235 acre park is a showcase of beautiful nature, scenic views and great monuments. Open 24 hours a day all year round, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll through Sefton Park whenever you’d like - but it looks particularly beautiful when covered in brown crispy leaves. | Emma Dukes

Originally opened in 1874, these Victorian gardens are filled with beautiful flowers and plants, and they are free to visit. The gardens are based in Churchtown, and there is a gift shop and cafe. Keep an eye out for the tunnels too!

2. Botanic Gardens, Southport

Originally opened in 1874, these Victorian gardens are filled with beautiful flowers and plants, and they are free to visit. The gardens are based in Churchtown, and there is a gift shop and cafe. Keep an eye out for the tunnels too! | Botanic Gardens Photo: Botanic Gardens

Ness Botanic Gardens is home to 64 acres of diverse landscapes and plants filled with wildlife. The huge gardens are perfect for an autumn walk and a range of seasonal activities are hosted too.

3. Ness Botanic Gardens, Neston

Ness Botanic Gardens is home to 64 acres of diverse landscapes and plants filled with wildlife. The huge gardens are perfect for an autumn walk and a range of seasonal activities are hosted too. | Ness Botanic Gardens Photo: Ness Botanic Gardens

Birkenhead Park is a beautiful open and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park. It has play areas for the kids as well as a visitor centre and cafe, perfect for warming up during the colder months.

4. Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead

Birkenhead Park is a beautiful open and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park. It has play areas for the kids as well as a visitor centre and cafe, perfect for warming up during the colder months. | Birkenhead Park Photo: Birkenhead Park

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolDestinations
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice