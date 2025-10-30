Autumn half-term is here and families will be looking for things to do that won’t break the bank.
Luckily, Liverpool and Merseyside are home to beautiful green spaces and coastal destinations that make for a fun, family-friendly autumn walk.
From Calderstones Park to Southport’s Botanic Gardens, here are 11 of our favourite places for a walk amongst the crispy, golden leaves in and around Liverpool.
1. Sefton Park, Liverpool.
This magnificent 235 acre park is a showcase of beautiful nature, scenic views and great monuments. Open 24 hours a day all year round, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll through Sefton Park whenever you’d like - but it looks particularly beautiful when covered in brown crispy leaves. | Emma Dukes
2. Botanic Gardens, Southport
Originally opened in 1874, these Victorian gardens are filled with beautiful flowers and plants, and they are free to visit. The gardens are based in Churchtown, and there is a gift shop and cafe. Keep an eye out for the tunnels too! | Botanic Gardens Photo: Botanic Gardens
3. Ness Botanic Gardens, Neston
Ness Botanic Gardens is home to 64 acres of diverse landscapes and plants filled with wildlife. The huge gardens are perfect for an autumn walk and a range of seasonal activities are hosted too. | Ness Botanic Gardens Photo: Ness Botanic Gardens
4. Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead
Birkenhead Park is a beautiful open and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park. It has play areas for the kids as well as a visitor centre and cafe, perfect for warming up during the colder months. | Birkenhead Park Photo: Birkenhead Park