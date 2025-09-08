13 beautiful Merseyside outdoor gems perfect for a cosy autumn walk

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:58 BST

Pumpkin spice lattes are back in coffee shops, leaves are beginning to fall and summer jackets are being swapped out for big coats - autumn is almost here.

While some of you may be sad to say goodbye to the summer, others will be ready to wrap up warm and take a stroll among the crispy brown leaves.

Filled with beautiful parks and gardens - which I personally believe look even more lovely during this time of year - Merseyside is the perfect place for an autumnal walk.

For those of you who want to embrace the nature of the season without leaving Merseyside, we have created guide to the best places to go on a walk where you can capture the change in landscape and take in the cosy orange hues.

From historic parks to stunning nature reserves and gardens, here are thirteen places that are perfect for an autumn walk.

Royden Park is perfect for an autumn stroll, with plenty of woodland to explore and stunning views of the estuary. Expect gorgeous sunsets too.

1. Royden Park, Wirral

Royden Park is perfect for an autumn stroll, with plenty of woodland to explore and stunning views of the estuary. Expect gorgeous sunsets too. | Heather Dukes

Originally opened in 1874, these Victorian gardens are filled with beautiful flowers and plants, and they are free to visit. The gardens are based in Churchtown, and there is a gift shop and cafe. Keep an eye out for the tunnels too!

2. Botanic Gardens, Southport

Originally opened in 1874, these Victorian gardens are filled with beautiful flowers and plants, and they are free to visit. The gardens are based in Churchtown, and there is a gift shop and cafe. Keep an eye out for the tunnels too! | Botanic Gardens

This magnificent 235 acre park is a showcase of beautiful nature, scenic views and great monuments. Open 24 hours a day all year round, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll through Sefton Park whenever you’d like - but it looks particularly beautiful when covered in brown crispy leaves.

3. Sefton Park, Aigburth

This magnificent 235 acre park is a showcase of beautiful nature, scenic views and great monuments. Open 24 hours a day all year round, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll through Sefton Park whenever you’d like - but it looks particularly beautiful when covered in brown crispy leaves. | Colin Park, CC BY-SA 2.0

Birkenhead Park is a beautiful open and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park. It has play areas for the kids as well as a visitor centre and cafe, perfect for warming up during the colder months.

4. Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead

Birkenhead Park is a beautiful open and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park. It has play areas for the kids as well as a visitor centre and cafe, perfect for warming up during the colder months. | stock.adobe

