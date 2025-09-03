Merseyside is a beautiful region with historic towns and villages - and stunning views.
It’s surrounding areas are enchanting too, boasting cobbled streets, Tudor buildings and incredible architecture that tell stories of time gone by.
As autumn approaches, we have rounded up 13 mesmerising market towns and historic villages in and around Merseyside that are well worth a trip out for visitors, with country pubs, independent shops and more.
Whether you’re walking, browsing, or just soaking it all in, these 13 charming destinations are ideal for slow, autumnal days.
1. Ormskirk, Lancashire
Ormskirk has one of the oldest markets in the UK, having been granted Royal Charter in 1286 by King Edward I. There are around 100 stalls, situated around the town’s historic clocktower. | Peter - stock.adobe.com
2. Port Sunlight, Wirral
Port Sunlight was built by Lord Lever at the end of the 19th century. It is home to a museum, beautiful architecture, Lady Lever Art Gallery and 130 acres of parkland and gardens. Guided walking tours of the village are available, or you can jump on the train from Liverpool and explore yourself. | Port Sunlight Village Trust
3. Churchtown, Sefton
Churchtown is an historic village in Southport, home to independent shops, cafes and pubs. Its Botanic Gardens are especially magical during autumn | Peter - stock.adobe.com
4. Chester, Cheshire
Chester is an old city known for its beautiful architecture and Tudor buildings. It boasts a wonderful food market, historic walls and quaint shops. | photo.eccles - stock.adobe.com