19 beautiful Merseyside parks perfect for a summertime picnic as temperatures soar

Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:12 BST

It’s set to be a scorcher on Merseyside this weekend as the Met Office predicts another mini heatwave.

With Liverpool set to experience 32°C heat, many of us will be headed to our local green spaces or coastal spots to bask in the sunshine and grab a lolly ice. With this in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the best parks in Liverpool and Merseyside, based on Google reviews. Each has at least 100 reviews.

Take a look at 19 of the most amazing Merseyside green spaces below, ideal for a summertime picnic or a catch up in the sunshine.

4.8 out of five stars on Google, from 168 reviews.

1. Thurstaston Hill, Wirral

4.8 out of five stars on Google, from 168 reviews. | El Pollock

4.8 out of five stars on Google, from 140 reviews.

2. Greenbank Park, Liverpool

4.8 out of five stars on Google, from 140 reviews. | Sue Adair, CC BY-SA 2.0

4.7 out of five stars on Google, from more than 9,700 reviews.

3. National Trust Formby, Formby

4.7 out of five stars on Google, from more than 9,700 reviews. | Alan Heardman, CC BY-SA 2.0

4.7 out of five stars on Google, from more than 1,800 reviews.

4. Wirral Country Park, Thurstaston

4.7 out of five stars on Google, from more than 1,800 reviews. | Peter McDermott

