Liverpool is set to experience a mini heatwave with temperatures reaching as high as 32°C.

Scorching temperatures are set to hit Liverpool this week as the Met Office predicts another mini heatwave.

While today (July 10), will see a high of 25°C and sunny conditions, the hottest weather is expected this weekend. The temperature will rise to 29°C on Friday (July 11), hitting a scorching 32°C on Saturday (July 12). Sunday will remain hot, with a predicted temperature of 30°C.

A yellow heat health warning has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency for some parts of the country, however Liverpool currently remains unaffected.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend. Whilst temperatures are expected to build day on day, becoming widely hot, they are unlikely to surpass those recorded at the start of the month.

“This heatwave is expected to be longer lived and extend further north and west into a larger part of the UK than previously seen this summer.

"Temperatures are expected to peak over the weekend and ease early next week. They are expected to exceed 30°C in some areas from tomorrow, with peak temperatures of 31°C on Thursday, with up to 32°C possible in parts of England and Wales on Friday.”

When will the heat end?

The Met Office says: “There are signs that less hot, or fresher, conditions may arrive from the west early next week, but exactly how quickly this transfers eastward is uncertain.”

Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool

Thursday, July 10: Sunny. High of 25°C.

Friday, July 11: Sunny. High of 29°C.

Saturday, July 12: Sunny. High of 32°C.

Sunday, July 13: Sunny. High of 30°C.

Monday, July 14: Sunny. High of 25°C.