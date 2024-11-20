Christmas is coming and many of us need to save our pennies to put towards gifts, festive meals - and to keep the heating on - but luckily Merseyside is home to some of the most beautiful towns and villages which are free to explore this winter.

While embarking on a walk when it’s freezing outside might not be everyone’s cup of tea, winter is actually a great time for getting out and exploring the stunning Merseyside region and getting grabbing some beautiful snowy pictures.

Many of our gorgeous towns and villages also host free festive activities meaning you can get your steps in while keeping the kids entertained with Christmassy stalls and twinkling lights. So, grab your earmuffs and gloves and get ready to see Merseyside during one of the most beautiful times of the year.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 12 stunning villages and towns located in around Merseyside that you definitely need to visit.

1 . Formby, Sefton Just short drive or train from Liverpool, Formby is the perfect place for a winter walk. The Red Squirrel Trail is a signposted walk around the beautiful woodlands and takes around an hour to complete. Formby Village is also ideal for grabbing a warming post-walk drink. | Pavlo Burdyak - stock.adobe.com

2 . Cronton, Knowsley Cronton is an ancient village surrounded by green belt land. It is home to two pubs and an observatory and historically, most residents were farmers. The quaint village is ideal for a winter walk. | David Dixon

3 . Thornton Hough, Wirral Thornton Hough is a lovely village filled with charming cottages and a country pub. You can go on a family walk then pop into The Red Fox for a cosy meal or visit Thornton Hall for breakfast with Santa. | Gary Beale CC 4.0

4 . Waterloo and Hightown, Sefton Take a walk from Waterloo to Hightown, following Sefton Coastal Path. The route is around four miles, and takes you along Crosby Beach. Hightown has some lovely coffee shops to visit once you arrive. | Getty Images