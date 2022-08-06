With the sun beaming down on Liverpool and the summer holidays in full swing, it certainly feels like a good time for some Mexican.
Though known for how spicy the cuisine can be, we’re sure you can agree that there is nothing better than an ice cold beverage, a piping hot burrito or chimichanga and if there’s room, some cheeky churros for dessert.
But where in Liverpool are the best places to grab some Mexican cuisine? We took to Tripadvisor on your behalf to bring the top five Mexican restaurants in the city.
Most Popular
The best Mexican restaurants in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews
1: La Parilla Mexican Bar and Grill
- Where: 57 Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4EU England
- Rating: 5/5
“Wow, wow, wow!”
“5 star authentic Mexican food”
“Absolutely unreal meal. And great portions.”
“The service and food here is amazing, very positive vibes and a great atmosphere for all occasions!”
2: Las Iguanas
- Where: 14 Paradise Street Liverpool One, Liverpool L1 8JF
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Food was lovely, cocktails amazing and a really nice atmosphere.”
“Great food and service.”
“The kitchen had just closed but the staff went the extra mile to make us welcome”
“The bottomless brunch was lovely, the food was delicious, the portions were large and it came so quickly”
3: Chiquito
- Where: Edge Lane Unit 38 Liverpool Shopping Park, Liverpool L13 1EW
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Great food and very tasty. All the staff were very helpful and friendly.”
“Love it!”
“Great menu choices, best vegan options”
“Had a great meal here, food was delicious and came fast, staff were super friendly and the restaurant was really clean.”
4: Mexican House Bar and Grill
- Where: 122 Queens Drive Lark Hill Place, Liverpool L13 0AJ
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Will definitely be going back!!”
“Absolutely lovely meal”
“Such a lovely surprise, right around the corner!”
“Excellent value for money”
5: Madre
- Where: 6, Atlantic Pavilion Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4AE
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Fantastic food and cocktails”
“Surprisingly very good indeed”
“Unreal food and unreal cocktails”
“Best Place In Liverpool”