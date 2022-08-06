A Burrito? An enchilada? We look at Liverpool’s best Mexican restaurants.

With the sun beaming down on Liverpool and the summer holidays in full swing , it certainly feels like a good time for some Mexican .

Though known for how spicy the cuisine can be, we’re sure you can agree that there is nothing better than an ice cold beverage, a piping hot burrito or chimichanga and if there’s room, some cheeky churros for dessert.

But where in Liverpool are the best places to grab some Mexican cuisine? We took to Tripadvisor on your behalf to bring the top five Mexican restaurants in the city.

The best Mexican restaurants in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews

1: La Parilla Mexican Bar and Grill

The cuisine on offer at La Parilla, voted number one for Mexican restaurants in Liverpool

Where: 57 Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4EU England

Rating: 5/5

“Wow, wow, wow!”

“5 star authentic Mexican food”

“Absolutely unreal meal. And great portions.”

“The service and food here is amazing, very positive vibes and a great atmosphere for all occasions!”

2: Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas in Liverpool - “Great food and service” said one Tripadvisor reviewer.

Where: 14 Paradise Street Liverpool One, Liverpool L1 8JF

Rating: 4.5/5

“Food was lovely, cocktails amazing and a really nice atmosphere.”

“Great food and service.”

“The kitchen had just closed but the staff went the extra mile to make us welcome”

“The bottomless brunch was lovely, the food was delicious, the portions were large and it came so quickly”

3: Chiquito

One Tripadvisor reviewer commended the vegan options on offer at Chiquito.

Where: Edge Lane Unit 38 Liverpool Shopping Park, Liverpool L13 1EW

Rating: 4.5/5

“Great food and very tasty. All the staff were very helpful and friendly.”

“Love it!”

“Great menu choices, best vegan options”

“Had a great meal here, food was delicious and came fast, staff were super friendly and the restaurant was really clean.”

4: Mexican House Bar and Grill

“Excellent value for money” said a happy eater at Mexican House Bar and Grill

Where: 122 Queens Drive Lark Hill Place, Liverpool L13 0AJ

Rating: 4.5/5

“Will definitely be going back!!”

“Absolutely lovely meal”

“Such a lovely surprise, right around the corner!”

“Excellent value for money”

5: Madre

“Best Place In Liverpool” - a bold claim about Madre from one Tripadvisor reviewer.

Where: 6, Atlantic Pavilion Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4AE

Rating: 4.5/5

“Fantastic food and cocktails”

“Surprisingly very good indeed”

“Unreal food and unreal cocktails”

“Best Place In Liverpool”