From strawberry picking and laser tag fights to ferry rides - there is plenty to do in Liverpool this summer.

School children across Merseyside are anxiously awaiting the imminent arrival of the summer holidays - the time in the school calendar where they get a whole six weeks off from school.

The current academic year will come to an end on Wednesday, 20 July in schools across Liverpool, meaning young ones look forward to later nights and more time spent with friends and family - but what can you do during all this spare time?

Here are some of the best things to do with kids in Liverpool in 2022.

Wild-life filled fun at Knowsley Safari

Price: Adults (£19), Children 3-15 (£15), Children under three (FREE)

You can only book this animal adventure online, but bring all the family down to Knowsley Safari this summer.

The opportunity to meet around 750 different species of animals, all spread across a 550 acre plot of land lies in wait.

Hop on board the safari as you grace the likes of baboons, tigers, camels and rhinos.

Prescot, Knowsley, Merseyside - L34 4AN

Otterspool Adventure Park

Price: Adult, 13+ (£7), Children, 2-13 (£14), Under one-year-old (FREE)

With temperatures hotting up across not just the UK but in Liverpool in recent weeks, the summer months are set to get even hotter; so why not enjoy some outdoor fun in the Otterspool Adventure Park.

You and your children can climb, swing and jump to your heart’s content in the wooden play area, which has free entry.

Also includes other attractions such as a maze and a quad bike course ready to be enjoyed too.

37 Otterspool Drive, Liverpool - L17 5AL

A family day out at Rice Lane City Farm

Why not spend some time during the summer holidays enjoying a whole 24 acres of farmland that boasts the cutest yet most unique farming experience in the country.

There is a petting area where you have the opportunity to meet some farmland favourites, whether it be the saddleback pigs or Ryeland sheep.

You can also have some fun in the Adventure Playground, or maybe the Nature Trail - the options are endless.

No 2 Lodge, Walton Park Cemetery, Walton, Merseyside - L9 1AW

A ferry across the River Mersey

Price: Adult (£11.50) Children (£7.50)

Bring your kids, friends and family along with you on this nautical exploration of Liverpool and Wirral during the summer holidays this year.

During the 50-minute boat trip, you will have the opportunity to enamour yourself with the gorgeous views of the Merseyside waterfront.

Infans under the age of five can hop on to one of the River Mersey ferries totally free-of-charge.

Pier Head, George Parade, Liverpool - L3 1DP

Take on Wild Shore Liverpool

Price: Adult (£20), Children (£20)

Located right in the heart of the city, take on the many challenges and obstacle courses that Wild Shore Liverpool has to offer at Duke’s Dock.

Especially with the sun-soaked weather of recent months, a splash in this exciting aqua park will surely cool you down.

Enjoy the free-fall slides, trampolines and rafts.

Duke’s Dock, Liverpool - L3 4AD

National Trust Squirrel Reserve

Price: FREE

Venture out with friends and family at this nature reserve this summer to spot some rare red squirrels.

With breathtaking sea views during this coastal stroll, the nearby Formby area also has a plethora of other activities to enjoy.

Take advantage of some on-site car parking too from £5.70.

Victoria Road, Freshfield, Formby, Merseyside - L37 1LJ

International Beatleweek festival

Date: Wednesday, 24 August to Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Bring the family along to celebrate Liverpool’s iconic band The Beatles during a week-long tribute.

Music from the famous four will be coming out of every nook and cranny of the city, taking place in seven different venues from bands that come from all four corners of the globe.

Liverpool City Centre - L1 8JQ

Read some books at Liverpool Central Library

Price: FREE

Education and learning does not need to stop when Liverpool schools bow out for the summer this year, so why not take the children down to Liverpool Central Library and let them lose themselves in the wonder of novelisations.

15,000 rare books are housed within the walls too, so it has all the potential to be quite the surreal and thought provoking experience.

For younger children, there are also kid discovery centres where you can surf the internet for free, as well as explore a wealth of children’s books.

Take a stroll through Sefton Park

Price: FREE

The summer holidays not onlys brings about great weather - hopefully - but also a lot of newly found free time for kids throughout Liverpool.

Why not use it smartly by bringing all your friends and family down to Sefton Park to enjoy the open-air of this fantastic 235 acre site.

Featuring remarkable views and monuments to boot, you could even take advantage of the lake for some fishing if you have a permit.

Sefton Park, Liverpool, L17 1AP

Go strawberry picking at Sandhill Strawberry Farm

Price: not specified

Why not get the kids out and about this summer and let them pick their own treats or snacks by visiting the Sandhill Strawberry Farm?

Strawberries, raspberries and blackberries are all currently in season and waiting to be picked, ready to be enjoyed.

Featured on a traditional working farm situated next to Junction 7 on the M62 at Rainhill Stoops.

Warrington Road, Rainhill, Widnes, Prescot - L35 6PG

Spring City

Price: from £7 to £15 per person - visit the website for specific information

Spring City is waiting for you, your friends and family and all of Liverpool’s children to bounce with them this summer.

One of the city’s first trampoline parks, take a pounce on each of the 100 different trampolines, as well as having a go at other extra-curricular activities; whether it be the basketball nets or soft-play area for young ones.

Unit 1 and 2 Glacier Buildings, Harrington Road, Brunswick Business Park, Liverpool

A day out at Crosby Beach

Price: FREE

Nothing screams enjoying the summer in Liverpool more than enjoying a day out at the sunny Crosby Beach.

Relaxing and catching the rays on the seaside, building sand castles and playing volleyball are just a few of the many things you can do as a family here.

Crosby Beach has also been awarded the Quality Coast Award by Keep Britain Tidy, making it one of the premium beach experiences in the country.

Crosby, Merseyside

Visit Farmer Ted’s Adventure Farm

Price: Adult (£11.50), Children (£15.50), Under 1 (FREE)

Farmland fun is on the horizon this summer for Liverpudlian families, with Farmer Ted’s Adventure Farm renowned for being a totally fun experience.

You can take advantage of an adventure park which boasts a number of cool rides and animal attractions, or maybe you’ll fancy yourself at giving the augmented reality Mammoth Maize a go.

For younger kids, there is also an indoor play area where you can glide down a slide, test your balance on rope bridges and climbing frames and many more.

Worrall House Farm Larder, Flatman’s Lane, Ormskirk - L39 7HW

Children’s Afternoon Tea at Panoramic 34

Price: £25 per person

Dine out in style as a family during the summer holidays in Liverpool this year with a tastebud tickling afternoon tea with a remarkable city backdrop.

Your kids will surely enjoy the piles of small sandwiches, cakes and pastries partnered with a marvellous selection of teas and coffees.

Afternoon tea is only served at Panoramic 34 from Tuesday to Sunday and from noon until 5 pm.

West Tower, Brook Street, Liverpool - L3 9PJ

Walk through Birkenhead Park

Price: FREE

In what is synonymously a peaceful day out with the family, enjoy the architectural masterpiece that is Birkenhead Park as you stroll through the greenery under the Liverpudlian sunshine this summer.

Wide open spaces that you can take advantage of if you bring a football along with you, or maybe just bask in the glory of the meadows of the first publicly funded park in Britain.

Birkenhead Park Visitor Centre, Park Drive, Birkenhead, Merseyside - CH41 4HY

Get competitive at Junkyard Golf

Price: £8.50 per person per game off-peak, £10 per person per game on peak

With three wacky mini-golf courses with bright and eccentric designs and colours, you and the family are almost sure to be entertained at Junkyard Golf.

Each experience lasts between one hour and one hour-and-a-half - but please note, under 18s are only allowed entry on certain days and with an adult alongside them - please visit the website for further information.

Liverpool ONE, 1 Paradise Street, Liverpool - L1 8JF

Go watch a football game at Anfield Stadium or Goodison Park

Price: visit the Liverpool FC or Everton FC website for specific information

The summer holidays also coincide with the return of Premier League football to the city, so why not grab some tickets and enjoy a family day out watching Liverpool or Everton at their home stadiums?

You will also have the opportunity to watch the top division’s best players too, such as Mohammed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and many others.

Demand will almost certainly be high so it might be difficult to gain entry.

Anfield Road, Anfield, Liverpool - L4 0TH

Goodison Road, Liverpool - L4 4EL

Explore the story of life on Earth at the World Museum

Price: FREE (excl. certain special exhibitions)

Learning does not need to stop outside the classroom, so bring the family and children down to the World Museum in Liverpool and engage their minds with five floors filled with treasures and the mysteries of our world.

From dinosaur skeletons to Egyptian mummies, the wonders’ featured in this museum are not only endless but incredibly interesting and thought provoking.

There are also special workshops and exhibitions that are showcased regularly too.

William Brown Street, Liverpool - L3 8EN

Have some sweet treats at Kingdom of Sweets

Price: varies - visit the website for specific information

Kingdom of Sweets is a pure haven for young ones across Liverpool, boasting a varied selection of the sweetest treats ready to be enjoyed.

So come on down, get your pick n mix bags at the ready and tuck in.

11 Paradise Street, Liverpool, L1 3BL

Play laser tag at Darkstar Ultimate Laser Arena

Price: from £4.50 to £12 per person

Point your laser guns at family and friends and chase them around the Darkstar Ultimate Laser Arena this summer as you battle with a total of 40 other players to be the winner.

After you finish enjoying this incredibly active session, grab a bite to eat at the cafe and wind down before heading home.