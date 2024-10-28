We based the rankings on findings by independent buying agency, Garrington Property Finders, who provided overall location ranks for the ‘best’ towns and villages across the country, including Merseyside.

Each area was given an overall rank based on data in a total of 18 categories, including proximity to open space, National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, numbers of listed and period homes, air quality, crime figures and the percentage of homes with their closest primary school ranked ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The analysis included a total of 1,429 locations, with each given a ranking score between one and 1,429 - with ‘one’ being the top spot.

So, which parts of Merseyside are the most desirable according to Garrington’s Best Places to Live 2024 report? Take a look at the gallery below to discover the top towns and villages around Liverpool and Merseyside...

1 . Rainford, St Helens Taking the top spot is Rainford, with a national ranking of 96. The small village is known for its industrial and agricultural past and has ample green space to explore. | Rainford Parish Council

2 . Bebington, Wirral In second place is Bebington, an idyllic town on the Wirral. The area is home to ample parkland and woodlands and is just a short train away from Liverpool city centre. It placed 98th in the national list. | Jorge Franganillo, CC BY 3.0

3 . Crosby, Sefton At number three is Crosby, a coastal town just outside of Liverpool, known for its incredible 'Another Place' statues. The area boasts a gorgeous beach and coastal paths, and over the years, it has been home to many top footballers. Crosby placed at 105 in the overall list. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

4 . Lydiate, Sefton At number four is Lydiate, a small village in Sefton. The area is a popular spot for a lovely walk and is home to cosy cafes and pubs. It is quite close to Maghull and a short trip into Liverpool city centre. Lydiate placed at number 139 in the overall list. | Dominic Raynor