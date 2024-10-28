We based the rankings on findings by independent buying agency, Garrington Property Finders, who provided overall location ranks for the ‘best’ towns and villages across the country, including Merseyside.
Each area was given an overall rank based on data in a total of 18 categories, including proximity to open space, National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, numbers of listed and period homes, air quality, crime figures and the percentage of homes with their closest primary school ranked ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.
The analysis included a total of 1,429 locations, with each given a ranking score between one and 1,429 - with ‘one’ being the top spot.
So, which parts of Merseyside are the most desirable according to Garrington’s Best Places to Live 2024 report? Take a look at the gallery below to discover the top towns and villages around Liverpool and Merseyside...
