The Christmas 2022 period will have an effect on the opening and closing times of DIY stores across Liverpool such as B&Q, Wickes and Homebase on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Christmas holidays are almost here, a time for celebration, lots of sweet treats and maybe an alcoholic beverage or two. But it is also a time when businesses operate at different opening and closing times in Liverpool and throughout the United Kingdom.

For example, operating hours for the likes of banks, supermarkets and post offices will be affected. The vast majority decide to shut up shop on Christmas Day, which this year lands on Sunday December 25.

This is because businesses want to allocate days for their staff to spend time with their friends and family to celebrate Christmas.

DIY stores will also be affected as leading outlets such as B&M, Wickes and Homebase have outlined plans for reduced business hours over the festive weekend. Overall it seems most if not all DIY stores in Liverpool will have impacted operating hours over the course of the festive holidays.

How have opening and closing hours of DIY stores changed in Liverpool due to Christmas celebrations? Here is everything you need to know.

B&Q

The following are the operating hours of B&Q stores in Liverpool over Christmas 2022:

Liverpool Shopping Park, Liverpool - Edge Lane Drive, L13 4DL

Christmas Eve, December 24: 7am to 4pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: CLOSED

New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool - Speke, L24 8QB

Christmas Eve, December 24: 7am to 4pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: CLOSED

Racecourse Retail Park, Liverpool - Aintree, L9 5AN

Christmas Eve, December 24: 7am to 4pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: CLOSED

To check the operating hours of your local B&Q DIY store, visit the official store finder on the B&Q website .

Wickes

The following are the operating hours of Wickes stores in Liverpool over Christmas 2022:

Rock Retail Park, Liverpool - Birkenhead, CH41 9DF

Christmas Eve, December 24: 7am to 7pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 7am to 8pm

Aintree, Liverpool - Ormskirk Road, L9 5AE

Christmas Eve, December 24: 7am to 7pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 7am to 8pm

Kew Retail Park, Liverpool - Southport, PR8 5RG

Christmas Eve, December 24: 7am to 7pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 7am to 8pm

To check the operating hours of your local Wickes DIY store, visit the official store finder on the Wickes website .

Homebase

The following are the operating hours of Homebase stores in Liverpool over Christmas 2022:

Upton, Liverpool - Wirral, CH49 6QG

Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 4pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 7pm

