The festive season is in full swing as Coca-Cola confirms its Christmas truck will tour the country - but will it come to Liverpool?

In the build-up to Christmas, it is not only Santa that people are excited to come to town, but the famous red Coca-Cola truck. Its yearly visit to dozens of locations across the UK helps spread festive cheer, but will it return to Liverpool this year?

Coca-Cola has confirmed that its UK tour for 2022 will be “bigger and better than ever”. It will not only deliver brand-new and exciting attractions, but also smiles on faces.

The tour will be in support of FareShare, which shines a light on local communities and issues such as hunger and food waste. For every person that attends, Great Britain will fund the equivalent of one meal per person in need.

If you are unable to attend the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour this year, you will still have the opportunity to receive festive benefits. From November 21, Coca-Cola Zero and Coca-Cola Original will invite customers to scan on-pack QR codes for the opportunity to win 1,000s of prizes.

With an even bigger Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour promised this year, Liverpudlians are growing increasingly hopeful that it visits their city. Here is everything you need to know.

What is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour?

The tour started in 2010 and travels south from Scotland stopping at cities such as Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds and Bristol before reaching its final destination, London, four weeks later. It only returned in 2021 after a two-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

What are the attractions on the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour in 2022?

As well as being a perfect place for you, your friends and family to take a cheeky selfie alongside the red truck, the tour in 2022 is expected to be “bigger and better.” There will be a magical winter market featuring fun-filled activities, QR code accessible interactive games, and food huts serving the tastiest festive treats.

Any visitor will also have the opportunity to purchase Coca-Cola Zero and Coca-Cola Original beverages. They will also have the chance to customise the bottles with their names or specific phrases.

Will the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour visit Liverpool in 2022?