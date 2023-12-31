This family walk meanders through woods, the remains of a ‘lost resort’ hidden under the sand dunes and ventures to the edge of the mysterious Devil’s Hole.

This wonderful walk meanders through woods, the remains of a ‘lost resort’ hidden under the sand dunes and ventures to the edge of the mysterious Devil’s Hole on the Sefton coast. It is suitable for the whole family. It will likely take a couple of hours at a slow pace and travels over undulating terrain.

Just up the coast from Liverpool stands the village of Formby, where Liverpool and Everton players and managers have set up home over the years. Their millionaire mansions can be seen around Victoria Road, which runs down to the pinewoods and beach.

But well before they arrived, the town had already been the subject of a massive property investment.

Back in 1875, a group of Victorian businessmen raised £50,000 to build a luxury coastal resort called Formby-by-the-Sea, with plans to rival nearby Southport. A massive promenade was constructed, luxury villas were planned and houses were built, but the resort would never be completed.

Unfortunately for the Formby Land & Building Company, the coastal railway track was never extended out to the resort. The investment failed and the sand dunes reclaimed the land.

A signposted coastal walk now guides you across the old site and you can still see the crumbling steps of the promenade, the foundations of the luxurious villas and the road that runs out to the Lost Resort.

This walk begins at St Luke's Church in Formby - a short walk from Formby station - and takes in the Lost Resort, nearby Devil’s Hole and returns to the same location.

1 . Lost Resort and Devil's Hole circular walk The walk begins at the stunningly beautiful St Luke’s Church in Formby. You can park a car close by, or make the short walk down from Formby Station. At certain times of year, the church has a small tea shop open, where you can buy snacks and drinks. Photo: Dominic Raynor

2 . Lost Resort and Devil's Hole circular walk With the church at your back, walk down St Luke’s Church Road and through the pedestrian entrance in the iron gates, which leads to a tree-lined driveway dotted with lamp posts that look like something from Narnia. Continue and follow the path as it bears right past Firwood Hall - recently built by Mike McComb, founder of The Mobile Phone Store. Photo: Dominic Raynor

3 . Lost Resort and Devil's Hole circular walk Follow the road past the cottages and bear left. This is Alexandra Road, which turns into Albert Road. These roads were both originally built by the Victorian businessmen who planned the Fomby-by-Sea resort. Remnants of them still run down to the seafront. Photo: Dominic Raynor

4 . Lost Resort and Devil's Hole circular walk The road soon turns into a track heading towards the sea and sand dunes. Follow this until you see a sign on the right, leading you towards Devil's Hole. Turn off down this path into the woods. Photo: Dominic Raynor