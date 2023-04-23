Register
Dogs Trust: 13 dogs and puppies looking for a home in Liverpool and Merseyside - including Labrador

Dogs Trust have reported an increase in people wanting to give up their pets.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 08:50 BST

Dogs Trust need your help, as they reported that they received an average of 188 handover requests per day in February, equating to more than 5,000 people looking to place their dogs in the rescue centre.

If you’re thinking about getting a new furry friend, why not consider visiting Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre? They even offer puppy training classes and provide you with the first week’s worth of dog food.

There are currently 56 adorable dogs and puppies listed on Dogs Trust’s website, who would really love to explore Merseyside’s coastal paths and parks with you this spring and become a permanent addition to your family.

RSPCA: Cats and dogs up for adoption

Take a look at 13 of the dogs most recently taken to the rescue centre. Could you make one of their dreams come true?

1. Peggy

Peggy is a sweet and bouncy Labrador, looking for a home with children of the age of 12 and no other pets. As she doesn't seem to have had much training, Peggy would love a home who could help her to learn a few basics.

2. Caesar

Caesar is a Shar Pei Cross, aged between one and two years old. He is looking for a home where any children are over the age of 14, and where he can be the only dog in the home. He is house trained and once settled could be left for around 1 - 2 hours.

3. Piper

Piper is a little Staffordshire Bull Terrier who needs a home with no other pets. Piper does seem to know one or two basic commands but would certainly benefit from learning some more, building her confidence along the way.

4. Oscar

Oscar is a Bedlington Terrier looking for a home where he can be the only pet and where any children are over the age of 12. He is house trained and once settled could be left for around 2 - 3 hours without too much worry.

