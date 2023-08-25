Dogs Trust Merseyside: 15 charming dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside
Dogs Trust Merseyside have a number of lovely dogs up for adoption around Liverpool, including a Bulldog, Labrador and a German Shepherd puppy.
Dogs Trust Merseyside are searching for families in and around Liverpool to adopt the wonderful pups in their care.
The latest findings by the RSPCA show that cruelty towards dogs increased by 10% in Merseyside last year, with an average of four dogs treated poorly per day. Many of the dogs in the care of Dogs Trust have experienced abuse or have been abandoned by their owners, and the Merseyside centre is looking for lovely people to care provide them with a second chance.
Currently, more than 70 pups are up for adoption at Dogs Trust Merseyside, with the charity seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis.
If you are looking to bring a new adorable family member into your home, why not visit the local rescue centre and help one of these lovely animals. From puppies to golden oldies and Chihuahuas to German Shepherds, here are some of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who are in need of some TLC.