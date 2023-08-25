Dogs Trust Merseyside are searching for families in and around Liverpool to adopt the wonderful pups in their care.

The latest findings by the RSPCA show that cruelty towards dogs increased by 10% in Merseyside last year, with an average of four dogs treated poorly per day. Many of the dogs in the care of Dogs Trust have experienced abuse or have been abandoned by their owners, and the Merseyside centre is looking for lovely people to care provide them with a second chance.

Currently, more than 70 pups are up for adoption at Dogs Trust Merseyside, with the charity seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis.

If you are looking to bring a new adorable family member into your home, why not visit the local rescue centre and help one of these lovely animals. From puppies to golden oldies and Chihuahuas to German Shepherds, here are some of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who are in need of some TLC.

1 . Flute Flute is a Jack Russell Terrier who is looking for a new family after his owner passed away. He is not fully house trained as he is used to having garden access all the time. He can jump four feet so needs a garden with a higher, secure fence. Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Stella Stella is an adorable Terrier crossbreed eds a home with no other pets and where someone is there most of the day. She is house trained and can live with children of high school age. Dogs Trust are looking for a fosterer to care for her while she recovers from surgery. Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Diesel Diesel is a crossbreed who needs to be homed with no other pets or children. Dogs Trust have no history on him so can’t guarantee that he is housetrained. Photo: Dogs Trust