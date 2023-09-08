Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Dogs Trust Merseyside: 21 adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption in Liverpool and Merseyside

Dogs Trust Merseyside have a number of lovely dogs up for adoption, including a Pug, Labrador, Lurcher and Belgian Shepherd.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

A number of adorable dogs and puppies are looking for forever homes, across Liverpool and Merseyside.

More than 70 dogs are currently living in Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, after being found abandoned or after their owners were forced to give them up due to financial pressures.

Charities and rescue centres across the country are facing unprecedented numbers of people looking to give up their pets, and if you believe the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra, Dogs Trust could be the perfect place for you to find a pet.

- Foster carers needed for dogs and cats in Liverpool

Here are 21 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who are desperate to find a loving home. From Pugs to Belgian Shepherd’s there are a number of adorable dogs up for adoption, who could be a truly wonderful new family member.

Nessa is a big and bouncy American Bulldog who is going to need any children living in or visiting her new home to be over the age of eight and confident around large dogs. She would be best suited as the only dog in the home as she can be a little much for most and cannot live with cats. She is house trained and once settled could be left for a few hours without too much worry.

1. Nessa

Nessa is a big and bouncy American Bulldog who is going to need any children living in or visiting her new home to be over the age of eight and confident around large dogs. She would be best suited as the only dog in the home as she can be a little much for most and cannot live with cats. She is house trained and once settled could be left for a few hours without too much worry. Photo: Dogs Trust

Max is a nervous little crossbreed, looking for a home without children or other pets. He struggles if left by himself even for a short time, so needs someone there all day with him.

2. Max

Max is a nervous little crossbreed, looking for a home without children or other pets. He struggles if left by himself even for a short time, so needs someone there all day with him. Photo: Dogs Trust

Parsnip is a Border Collie who can live with children of high school age but needs to be the only pet as he can be reactive to some dogs. He will most likely need someone at home with him during the day whilst he gets used to a new life an builds up his confidence.

3. Parsnip

Parsnip is a Border Collie who can live with children of high school age but needs to be the only pet as he can be reactive to some dogs. He will most likely need someone at home with him during the day whilst he gets used to a new life an builds up his confidence. Photo: Dogs Trust

Rolo is a Pug cross who is around a year old. He needs to be the only pet but can live with children over the age of 10. He is house trained but isn’t used to being left alone and can be noisy when he is.

4. Rolo

Rolo is a Pug cross who is around a year old. He needs to be the only pet but can live with children over the age of 10. He is house trained but isn’t used to being left alone and can be noisy when he is. Photo: Dogs Trust

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DogsAdoptionPuppiesCatsCarers