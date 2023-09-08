Dogs Trust Merseyside: 21 adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption in Liverpool and Merseyside
Dogs Trust Merseyside have a number of lovely dogs up for adoption, including a Pug, Labrador, Lurcher and Belgian Shepherd.
A number of adorable dogs and puppies are looking for forever homes, across Liverpool and Merseyside.
More than 70 dogs are currently living in Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, after being found abandoned or after their owners were forced to give them up due to financial pressures.
Charities and rescue centres across the country are facing unprecedented numbers of people looking to give up their pets, and if you believe the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra, Dogs Trust could be the perfect place for you to find a pet.
Here are 21 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who are desperate to find a loving home. From Pugs to Belgian Shepherd’s there are a number of adorable dogs up for adoption, who could be a truly wonderful new family member.