2 . Darcy - Pug

Darcy is an adorable Pug who needs to be rehomed with her sister Luna. They can live with children around the age of ten, other calm dogs and potentially cats if introduced slowly. Both dogs are not fully house trained after living outside in a kennel, but have been previously. Darcy is currently receiving treatment for an ear infection, and this is something that may reoccur in the future. | Dogs Trust Merseyside