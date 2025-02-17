Dogs Trust Merseyside: 16 charming dogs and puppies looking for their forever homes in Liverpool

Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

Discover the 16 delightful dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside looking for their forever homes. Variety of breeds and ages available for adoption.

Dozens of adorable dogs and puppies are looking for loving forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside this February.

Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre is located on Whiston Lane in Huyton and serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens. The charity can care for up to 85 dogs at any time, and there are many who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.

A variety of dog breeds and ages are available for adoption, including Pugs, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Pomeranians, Bulldogs and more. There are even adorable puppies and young dogs ready to find homes.

Below are 16 of the rescue centre’s charming residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool and Merseyside. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Bella is a Siberian Husky, estimated to be between one and two years old. Bella can live with children over the age of 10 but needs to be the only pet. She isn't fully house trained and will need someone at home with her to help her.

Darcy is an adorable Pug who needs to be rehomed with her sister Luna. They can live with children around the age of ten, other calm dogs and potentially cats if introduced slowly. Both dogs are not fully house trained after living outside in a kennel, but have been previously. Darcy is currently receiving treatment for an ear infection, and this is something that may reoccur in the future.

Mossy is a charming Beagle, looking for a home with her Mum Juno. She can live with children over the age of eight, they are house trained and once settled could be left alone for three or four hours.

Luna is a lovely Pug, who is to be rehomed with her sister Darcy. They can live with children around the age of ten, other calm dogs and potentially cats if introduced slowly. Both dogs are not fully house trained after living outside in a kennel, but have been previously.

