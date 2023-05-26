These adorable dogs haven’t had the best luck and would love a new family.

These increased cost of living is affecting us all, and even animals are feeling the strain.

Last week, Dogs Trust issued an urgent appeal to dog lovers as the charity faces a ‘crisis’ with record numbers of people needing to give up their pets. More people than ever are contacting the charity’s Merseyside branch, facing the difficuly decision to give up their canine companions, as they can’t afford to care for them.

Dogs Trust are struggling to house all of these pups, and is looking for volunteer foster carers to provide a temporary home for dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes, or for families to take them home permanently. If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your family, why not visit the Dogs Trust Merseyside branch, and meet the wonderful animals who have nowehere else to turn.

Here are 12 dogs and puppies, who have recently arrived at the Merseyside kennels.

1 . Pip Pip is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, looking for a quiet, loving home where any children are of high school age. He is house trained but would enjoy company for most of the day. He has a small mass in his mouth that as been checked by the vet and is benign, but due to the location of it, it is unable to be removed without radical surgery.

2 . Lola Lola is a Cocker Spaniel cross, who is just a puppy. She has had two homes already at the tender age of 16 weeks, and is hoping her third will be her last. Lola will need a patient family who have the time to put into training her and giving her a good foundation. Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Grace Grace is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier looking for a quiet home for her golden years. She needs to be the only pet but can live with children of high school age. She is perfectly house trained and can be left alone for a few hours without worry.

4 . Kami Kami is a Shar Pei cross, who needs to be the only dog at home as he’s currently uncomfortable when meeting others. Dogs Trust have a limited history but it is likely he can live with older children and is house trained.