Dogs Trust Merseyside: 13 precious dogs and puppies up for adoption in Liverpool and Merseyside this Christmas
Over seventy gorgeous dogs are currently being looked after by Dogs Trust's Merseyside team.
It is just ten days until Christmas and while most of us are wrapping presents and enjoying the most wonderful time of the year, dogs all over the country are facing a lonely Christmas day.
Over seventy gorgeous dogs are currently being looked after by Dogs Trust's Merseyside team and may have to spend their Christmas in the kennels, without a loving family by their sides.
So, if you were thinking about buying a dog as a present, why not consider adopting one of these lovely dogs or puppies and making their dreams come true.
From Labradors to Huskies, here are 13 precious puppies and dogs who are up for adoption in Liverpool and Merseyside.