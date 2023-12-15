Register
Dogs Trust Merseyside: 13 precious dogs and puppies up for adoption in Liverpool and Merseyside this Christmas

Over seventy gorgeous dogs are currently being looked after by Dogs Trust's Merseyside team.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT

It is just ten days until Christmas and while most of us are wrapping presents and enjoying the most wonderful time of the year, dogs all over the country are facing a lonely Christmas day.

Over seventy gorgeous dogs are currently being looked after by Dogs Trust's Merseyside team and may have to spend their Christmas in the kennels, without a loving family by their sides.

So, if you were thinking about buying a dog as a present, why not consider adopting one of these lovely dogs or puppies and making their dreams come true.

From Labradors to Huskies, here are 13 precious puppies and dogs who are up for adoption in Liverpool and Merseyside.

1. Tuppence

Tuppence is a Beagle who would really benefit from living with another dog. She can live with children of high school age who will understand how nervous she is. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

2. Avy

Avy is a Dutch Shepherd Cross puppy who can live with other dogs and children over the age of 10. She needs all of her basic training. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

3. Ruby

Ruby is a one-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who can live with children of high school age but not other pets. She recently lost a leg and is making a full recovery in a foster home. She is house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

4. Lowry

Lowry is a two-year-old Labrador who can live with other dogs and children of high school age. He gains confidence when around friends. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

