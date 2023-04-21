Dogs Trust Merseyside: 13 dogs and puppies looking for a home in Liverpool - including Shar Pei and Trailhound
Dogs Trust have reported an increase in people wanting to give up their pets.
Dogs Trust need your help, as they reported that they received an average of 188 handover requests per day in February, equating to more than 5,000 people looking to place their dogs in the rescue centre.
If you’re thinking about getting a new furry friend, why not consider visiting Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre? They even offer puppy training classes and provide you with the first week’s worth of dog food.
There are currently 56 adorable dogs and puppies listed on Dogs Trust’s website, who would really love to explore Merseyside’s coastal paths and parks with you this spring and become a permanent addition to your family.
Take a look at 13 of the dogs most recently taken to the rescue centre. Could you make one of their dreams come true?