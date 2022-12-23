There are many different pups and older dogs looking for a family to love - including French Bulldogs and German Shepherds.
Dogs Trust Merseyside are looking for families who can make their dogs’ Christmas wishes come true.
The wonderful dogs in their care have experienced their fair share of bad luck and want nothing more than a loving family and forever home.
Due to the cost of living crisis, Dogs Trust has reported that more and more pups are being given to their rescue centre, as owners can no longer afford to care for them.
So, instead of buying a dog this Christmas, why not consider adopting or fostering a canine companion?
1. Misty
Misty needs a patient home whilst she adjusts to living inside again. She may also need a house training refresher. Children of high school age will be absolutely fine with Misty, but she will need to be the only pet. Misty does have some age related stiffness in her hips and will need daily supplements
2. Spot
Spot is looking for an adult only home with adopters that are committed to come to the centre for multiple visits as Spot can be nervous of new people and takes him some time to get to know you. He’s nine-years-old and would love a new family.
3. Emmie
Emmie is sadly an unclaimed stray. She’s a beautiful big and bouncy girl with a lot of energy and she just loves to play. A friendly crossbreed, she will need to be the only dog in the home but with friends outside.
4. Ted
Ted is a smashing little Jack Russell, who just needs a moment or two to pluck up the courage to come and say hello at first. He is looking for a home where he can be the only pet, and where any children are over the age of 14 and understand his need for space when he feels worried.