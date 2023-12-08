The area featured in Rightmove's Happy at Home study and was in the North West's top ten happiest places to live.

A charming semi-detached property is for sale in one of Merseyside's 'happiest place to live'.

Named in Rightmove's Happy at Home study, Southport placed at number eight in the North West's top ten happiest places to live. The beautiful seaside town is therefore the second 'happiest' place in Merseyside, with Wirral taking the top spot.

Now, a cosy home in the heart of Southport has been listed on Rightmove for £350,000 and features four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The property description by Bailey Estates reads: "Welcome to this exquisite four-bedroom semi-detached home, beautifully positioned on Belmont Street in the charming town of Southport. This property, set on a superb corner plot, offers a unique blend of modern living and serene privacy.

"Southport, known for its classic Victorian charm and vibrant town centre, presents an ideal setting for family life. With close proximity to both Southport town centre and Birkdale Village, residents benefit from a plethora of shops, cafes, and restaurants, alongside excellent transport links."

- Four double bedrooms.

- Two reception rooms

- Breakfast kitchen.

- Original features throughout.

- Large driveway.

- Secure and private grounds.

