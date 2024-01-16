The Cavern Club is widely regarded as the place The Beatles began their journey to global stardom.

One of the world's most iconic venues is celebrating its 66th birthday today, continuing to thrive as a popular music venue.

Opening on January 16, 1957, The Cavern Club is widely regarded as the place The Beatles began their journey to global stardom. Performing there almost 300 times between 1961 and 1963, The Cavern is now visited by Beatles fans from around the world.

The venue - which closed in 1973, before reopening in 1984 - also played host to Liverpool greats such as Cilla Black and some of the country's biggest artists like the Rolling Stones and The Who.

Now, almost seven decades later, The Cavern Club continues to draw in tourists from all over the world, and was even named as the most popular venue in the UK outside of London.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have created a gallery of our favourite photos from over the years, featuring some famous faces...

1 . Liverpool's iconic Cavern Club John Lennon at the Cavern Club, December 1961. Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

2 . Liverpool's iconic Cavern Club Music fans waiting outside the famous Cavern Club in March 1966. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Liverpool's iconic Cavern Club A rare image of The Beatles playing at the Cavern Club in July 1961. Photo: Tracks Ltd

4 . Liverpool's iconic Cavern Club A crowd of young people watching the latest act at the Cavern Club in 1964. Photo: Getty Images