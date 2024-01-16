Fantastic images of The Cavern Club over the years as the iconic venue celebrates its 67th birthday
The Cavern Club is widely regarded as the place The Beatles began their journey to global stardom.
One of the world's most iconic venues is celebrating its 66th birthday today, continuing to thrive as a popular music venue.
Opening on January 16, 1957, The Cavern Club is widely regarded as the place The Beatles began their journey to global stardom. Performing there almost 300 times between 1961 and 1963, The Cavern is now visited by Beatles fans from around the world.
The venue - which closed in 1973, before reopening in 1984 - also played host to Liverpool greats such as Cilla Black and some of the country's biggest artists like the Rolling Stones and The Who.
Now, almost seven decades later, The Cavern Club continues to draw in tourists from all over the world, and was even named as the most popular venue in the UK outside of London.
Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have created a gallery of our favourite photos from over the years, featuring some famous faces...