Embrace some Greek cuisine in Liverpool during the August heatwave.

As the heatwave in Liverpool continues across the weekend, we for some reason have gotten a hankering for some Greek food .

From the fresh stuffed vine leaves known as dolmas , the unusually tasty tzatziki dip and spices that take us to those mediterranean climates, it’s the perfect food to share amongst friends and family.

A pick-and-mix of flavours set around a banqueting table. With maybe the odd smashed plate for good measure if you’re in a real Greek taverna.

If we’ve got your taste buds tingling with the ideas of gyros, moussaka and tabouli, then allow us to give you the five best Greek restaurants according to Tripadvisor that Liverpool has to offer this weekend.

The best Greek restaurants in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews

1: Greek Taverna Bold Street.

High praise from Tripadvisor for Greek Taverna Bold Street, earning a 5/5 from reviewers on the site.

Where: 76 Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4HR

Rating: 5/5

“Absolutely perfect”

“Lovely Greek restaurant in the heart of Liverpool”

“Authentic Greek restaurant with great food!”

“Friendly staff, very accommodating of a picky fiancée who can’t decide what seat she likes. Great food”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor .

2: Christiakis

“Great service, good food, brilliant atmosphere” - another 5/5 Greek restaurant according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Where: 136-138 Duke Street, Liverpool L1 5BB

Rating: 5/5

“We ordered the Meze and all of the food was amazing”

“amazing food, staff are very friendly, great value for money”

“Super efficient and friendly service”

“Great service, good food, brilliant atmosphere”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor .

3: Zorba’s

It’s the homely feeling of Zorba’s that has earned it rave reviews on Tripadvisor

Where: 1 Leece Street, Liverpool L1 2TR

Rating: 4.5/5

“Such lovely Greek food with a wide selection of traditional dishes to choose from.”

“Always excellent - amazing freshly prepared food”

“The waitress was a breath of fresh air - so glad we tried this beautiful place”

“Not only fantastic food, but an atmosphere where you feel at home, absolute bargain as well!”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor .

4: Othello’s

Great food, great service and great vegan options - a common theme on Tripadvisor for Othello’s, Liverpool

Where: 105 Gateacre Park Drive, Liverpool L25 1PD

Rating: 4.5/5

“Great meal to finish our holiday”

“Lovely celebration meal with friends”

“Wonderful Food and Great Service”

“Amazing vegan options”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor .

5: Greek Taverna Maghull

One customer who visited Greek Taverna in Liverpool described the service as “unreal."

Where: 4 Liverpool Road North, Liverpool L31 2PN

Rating: 4.5/5

“Amazing food and amazing staff!!”

“Perfect service, beautiful food, generous portions!”

“What a great restaurant with unreal service”

“Every time I visit this restaurant the food is delicious the portions are large and beautifully cooked”