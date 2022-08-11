Officials are urging sun seekers to avoid certain beaches and plan journeys in advance.

Temperatures across Merseyside are expected to hit 32°C this Saturday, matching Barcelona and exceeding temperatures in Rome.

As the mercury rises, the Sefton coastline is expected to be extremely busy over the weekend, causing traffic jams and disruption at popular destinations as day trippers seek out the best beaches.

Formby, Ainsdale, Southport and Crosby beaches, which all fall under Sefton Council’s jurisdiction, are predicted to be particularly busy.

Crosby Beach with the dock and Liverpool in the background. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Access to Formby’s sweeping beaches and pinewoods often fills up first, causing car parks to be closed and queues of people waiting in hot cars.

In an official statement, Sefton Council suggested that “other destinations should be considered.”

The authority also urged those visiting beaches to, “park responsibly and considerately away from residential areas and to make sure there is access for residents and emergency service vehicles at all times.”

How to get to Sefton beaches

Sefton Council suggests walking to the beach or getting public transport, to avoid delays, issues with parking and to help the environment.

Formby, Southport, Ainsdale and Crosby beach are all RNLI lifeguarded beaches - with the addition of Southport Lifeboat service - are all accessable by Merseyrail.

For those who drive, there is beach parking available with 2,000 spaces at Ainsdale and 400 at Southport, although high tides mean Southport beach parking will be closed from Friday 12th to Tuesday 16th August. Also, the high tides mean there will only be around 500 spaces available at Ainsdale over the same period.

Advice from Sefton Council. Image: Twitter @seftoncouncil

There are over 1,000 parking spaces close to Southport Beach at Esplanade Park and Ride, which people can find using a satnav at postcode PR8 1RX. Costs are just £2 per day per car Monday to Saturday, including free bus service into Southport Town Centre.

On Sundays, the Esplanade site is a Car Park costing £5 all day. The Park and Ride Service on Sundays runs from Fairways at postcode PR9 0LA. The cost is £2 all day per car.

Seven hundred spaces are also available adjacent to the beach, on Marine Drive.

Beach parking costs just £8 per day per cars at Southport beach and £10 per day per cars at Ainsdale. Half price parking is available after 4pm subject to availability. Annual season tickets cost only £30 for Sefton residents and electric or hybrid vehicle users. Season tickets for non-Sefton residents cost £60.

Advice from Sefton Council via Facebook

Staying safe during a heatwave

Although hot weather is enjoyable, soaring temperatures can cause people to feel unwell and burn, and brings a fire risk for local areas.