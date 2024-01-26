Liverpool has seen some of the world's biggest names on its shores in recent years.

From Hollywood actors to some of the biggest names in football, a star-studded cast has been spotted around the city.

But where do these celebrities go out to eat, drink and relax when in the city, and where would they recommend?

Here are ten of the swanky Liverpool cocktail bars, restaurants and other establishments that have gained the patronage of celebrities coming to Liverpool in recent years.

1 . Will Ferrell - Mamasan, College Lane Will Ferrell visited Mamasan on Saturday, February 11 last year. Michael Lawler, restaurant manager, said the booking had been made weeks in advance and said that Will and his party were great guests. Photo: Indigo PR

2 . Will Ferrell - 1931 Restaurant, Hope Street The Anchorman star was also spotted visiting 1931 on Hope Street during his stay in the city. Photo: 1931 Restaurant

3 . Jodie Comer - Bold Street Coffee, Bold Street In her interview with British Vogue, Jodie Comer called Bold Street Coffee the "best coffee in town in my humble opinion." Photo: Getty Images

4 . Jodie Comer - Berry and Rye, Berry Street In that same interview she spoke of the cozy speakeasy Berry and Rye on Berry Street, giving it her praise and saying it is "good for cocktails and a perfect date spot." Photo: Berry and Rye