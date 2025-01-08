The 11 best cheap eats in Liverpool - restaurants and cafes serving quality meals for affordable prices

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Jan 2025, 15:17 GMT

Explore Liverpool's top budget-friendly restaurants and cafes serving quality meals at affordable prices. From cosy cafes to traditional pubs and Asian restaurants, here's where to eat without breaking the bank.

Liverpool has a whole host of incredible restaurants and cafes to enjoy but, with budgets a little tighter in January, we have scoured Tripadvisor to find the very best eateries with the very best, affordable prices.

From cosy cafes and traditional pubs, to Asian restaurants and a dockside bakery, here are the 11 best places in Liverpool for an affordable yet delicious meal, according to Tripadvisor’s ‘cheap eats’ rankings and customer reviews. Is your favourite on the list?

A Small Fish in a Big Pond, Water Street, takes the top spot with five out of five stars on TripAdvisor. Customers praised the cafe's hot drinks, toasties and sandwiches and I can confirm its dishes are both affordable and delicious.

1. A Small Fish in a Big Pond, Water Street

A Small Fish in a Big Pond, Water Street, takes the top spot with five out of five stars on TripAdvisor. Customers praised the cafe's hot drinks, toasties and sandwiches and I can confirm its dishes are both affordable and delicious. | Emma Dukes

Cook Street Coffee is a family-run cafe on Castle Street which serves full English breakfasts, sandwiches and afternoon tea. It has a Tripadvisor rating of five out of five, with customers praising its 'great food'.

2. Cook Street Coffee, Castle Street

Cook Street Coffee is a family-run cafe on Castle Street which serves full English breakfasts, sandwiches and afternoon tea. It has a Tripadvisor rating of five out of five, with customers praising its 'great food'. | Cook Street Coffee

YourThai Cafe serves Thai cuisine, with a range of options including veggie and vegan dishes! Customers praised its 'fresh food' which comes in at a reasonable price.

3. YourThai Cafe, Old Swan

YourThai Cafe serves Thai cuisine, with a range of options including veggie and vegan dishes! Customers praised its 'fresh food' which comes in at a reasonable price. | Tripadvisor

The Edge at Joey Orr’s, Rice Lane, has five stars on Trip Advisor and serves up a range of pub classics. Reviewers have said the fish and chips are ‘excellent' and praised its cheap eats.

4. The Edge at Joey Orr's, Rice Lane

The Edge at Joey Orr’s, Rice Lane, has five stars on Trip Advisor and serves up a range of pub classics. Reviewers have said the fish and chips are ‘excellent' and praised its cheap eats. | The Edge at Joey Orr's

