The 11 best restaurants in and around Liverpool according to OpenTable reviews

Discover Liverpool's culinary gems according to OpenTable’s Diners ‘ Choice guides featuring 11 must-visit restaurants in and around the city.

The Diners’ Choice Lists are published each month using diners’ reviews and aim to highlight the best local restaurants across several categories: Most Booked, Best Overall, Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambience and Best Value.

OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews every month to crown the Diners’ Choice winners and the latest lists were updated on July 5.

Scroll through our gallery below to see which Liverpool and Merseyside restaurants have been recognised as the ‘Best Overall’ by OpenTable this month.

Yiamas Greek Taverna, Birkenhead, Wirral.

1. Yiamas Greek Taverna, Birkenhead, Wirral

Yiamas Greek Taverna, Birkenhead, Wirral. | Yiamas Greek Taverna via Google Maps

Puffin' Rooms, Old Hall Street, Liverpool.

2. Puffin' Rooms, Old Hall Street, Liverpool

Puffin' Rooms, Old Hall Street, Liverpool. | Puffin' Rooms via Trip Advisor

Churrasco Steakhouse, Aigburth Road, Liverpool.

3. Churrasco Steakhouse, Aigburth Road, Liverpool

Churrasco Steakhouse, Aigburth Road, Liverpool. | Churrasco Steakhouse/Google

Bistro Franc, Hanover Street, Liverpool.

4. Bistro Franc, Hanover Street, Liverpool

Bistro Franc, Hanover Street, Liverpool. | Bistro Franc

