Liverpool is filled with tons of great restaurants, pubs, supermarkets and more where children can enjoy free - or super cheap - meals this May half-term.
We have put together a list of 13 of the best deals, where your children can enjoy the likes of free bento boxes, free pizza, free pasta and more. From popular brands like Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen and Zizzi to stores like Asda and Morrisons, there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of this Easter.
Take a look at the list below and find the perfect place for a family meal out.
1. PizzaExpress
Enjoy a free family meal at PizzaExpress Liverpool ONE where kids eat free with every adult main. Offer available May 26 – June 1 2025. | @Spotyphoto
2. Zizzi
Kids eat for free this spring at Zizzi Liverpool ONE. Offer available May 23 – June 1 2025. | William - stock.adobe.com
3. Smoke & Dough
Head over to Smoke & Dough Liverpool ONE for kids eat free, every Sunday. Options include pizza, bento boxes and slushes. | Smoke & Dough
4. Asda
Asda offers a 'Kids Eat for £1' deal in its cafes, allowing children to have a hot meal for just £1, with no adult purchase required. This offer has been reduced to 60p throughout May. | Adobe stock
