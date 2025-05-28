11 Liverpool restaurants, supermarkets and pubs where kids can eat free this May half-term

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th May 2025, 10:32 BST

Find out where your kids can eat for free this half term.

Liverpool is filled with tons of great restaurants, pubs, supermarkets and more where children can enjoy free - or super cheap - meals this May half-term.

We have put together a list of 13 of the best deals, where your children can enjoy the likes of free bento boxes, free pizza, free pasta and more. From popular brands like Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen and Zizzi to stores like Asda and Morrisons, there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of this Easter.

Take a look at the list below and find the perfect place for a family meal out.

Enjoy a free family meal at PizzaExpress Liverpool ONE where kids eat free with every adult main. Offer available May 26 – June 1 2025.

1. PizzaExpress

Enjoy a free family meal at PizzaExpress Liverpool ONE where kids eat free with every adult main. Offer available May 26 – June 1 2025. | @Spotyphoto

Kids eat for free this spring at Zizzi Liverpool ONE. Offer available May 23 – June 1 2025.

2. Zizzi

Kids eat for free this spring at Zizzi Liverpool ONE. Offer available May 23 – June 1 2025. | William - stock.adobe.com

Head over to Smoke & Dough Liverpool ONE for kids eat free, every Sunday. Options include pizza, bento boxes and slushes.

3. Smoke & Dough

Head over to Smoke & Dough Liverpool ONE for kids eat free, every Sunday. Options include pizza, bento boxes and slushes. | Smoke & Dough

Asda offers a 'Kids Eat for £1' deal in its cafes, allowing children to have a hot meal for just £1, with no adult purchase required. This offer has been reduced to 60p throughout May.

4. Asda

Asda offers a 'Kids Eat for £1' deal in its cafes, allowing children to have a hot meal for just £1, with no adult purchase required. This offer has been reduced to 60p throughout May. | Adobe stock

